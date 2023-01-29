BBTitans: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shines In Every Way In This ATAFO Logo Print Suit

Another week, another style statement. When we said we were in for weeks of unlimited fashion, we didn’t exaggerate. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came in hot for Big Brother Titans’ first eviction show of the season, looking as dapper as can be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

The style star blessed our timeline seconds before the show kicked off in a crisp black and white ATAFO logo print suit paired with a matching dress shirt straight from the brand’s SS23 collection.

Taking the already cool look to the next level, Ebuka paired the outfit with brown loafers and matching transparent shades.

Can we all agree Ebuka is the reason we watch live shows? Okay, see you next week.

Credits

Outfit: @atafo.official

Photography: @theoladayo