Our Style Stars are Bold in Green This Week On #BellaStylista Issue 221

Where, When & Why: Here’s All You Need to Know About ARISE Fashion Week 2023

BN Style Spotlight: Olomide Didi's Ankara Moment at the “Atlantis The Royal” Dubai Grand Reveal Weekend

14 West African Designers Have Been Selected to Participate in the African Fashion Futures Incubator

7 Stylish Looks from Samantha Kash to Inspire Minimalists this Week

Eku Edewor is a Star In VicNate's Latest Collection - N°4

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Sharp for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Red Carpet or Owambe? This XBL Dress on Naomi Nwaokoru will Inspire your Weekend Style

ICYMI: Check Out Olivia Chioma Okoro's Bold Red Look for The #BBTitans Opening Night

Vogue's Edward Enninful is PAPER Magazine's Latest Cover Star

Our Style Stars are Bold in Green This Week On #BellaStylista Issue 221

4 hours ago

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

This time, we bring you gorgeous muses in various tones of green to inspire a lively aesthetic. This beautiful colour between Yellow and Blue in the spectrum symbolizes life, fertility, renewal, and resurrection. It is closely associated with money and the word “go”. Green is also a refreshing and rejuvenating shade that can help reduce stress and tension. If you are at a fresh start, looking to express newness, attract riches, or let the go-getter within loose, green could be a great choice for you.

Check out our favourite styles this week, these green looks will make you Grin with pleasure. Don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week. 

@moltenstudios

@zaynabsaphirng

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

