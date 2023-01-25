Connect with us

Style

Where, When & Why: Here’s All You Need to Know About ARISE Fashion Week 2023

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Olomide Didi's Ankara Moment at the “Atlantis The Royal” Dubai Grand Reveal Weekend

Style

14 West African Designers Have Been Selected to Participate in the African Fashion Futures Incubator

Style

7 Stylish Looks from Samantha Kash to Inspire Minimalists this Week

Style

Eku Edewor is a Star In VicNate's Latest Collection - N°4

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Sharp for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Style

Red Carpet or Owambe? This XBL Dress on Naomi Nwaokoru will Inspire your Weekend Style

Style

ICYMI: Check Out Olivia Chioma Okoro's Bold Red Look for The #BBTitans Opening Night

Style

Vogue's Edward Enninful is PAPER Magazine's Latest Cover Star

Style

12 Casual Outfits to Inspire You This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 220

Style

Where, When & Why: Here’s All You Need to Know About ARISE Fashion Week 2023

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In a few days from now, Nigeria’s premiere fashion event, ARISE Fashion Week will make its grand return for a 3-day celebration of ARISE’s impact on the fashion industry in Africa and across the globe. Titled ‘ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival’, this special edition will take place in the extraordinary city of Lagos, Nigeria, from 2nd – 4th February 2023. 

With its Future Forward theme, this edition – its 20th – aims to take its audience through an exciting journey filled with enlightening experiences, in celebration of African design and its progression over the years, as well as ARISE’s role in championing musical and design talents from the continent and beyond. The ‘ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival’ will showcase more than 25 exceptional designers from Africa and the diaspora, against a backdrop of curated selections of jazz-themed performances from world-renowned musical talents.

Since its inception in 2008, the pioneering fashion event has beautifully evolved, as its name changed from ARISE Magazine Fashion Week to ARISE Africa Fashion Week, and ultimately ARISE Fashion Week, which returned to Lagos in 2018 following a six-year break. It has featured world-renowned designers from Africa and around the world, including Robert Cavalli, Deola Sagoe, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Ozwald Boateng, Lisa Folawiyo, Tiffany Amber, Kenneth Ize, LaQuan Smith, Maison ARTC, and up to 250 others, which formed a crucial part of the foundation for the creative and cultural renaissance taking place across Africa today. Previous editions were held in Lagos, Abuja, New York, London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Washington D.C., and Dubai.

The ARISE Fashion Week runway has been graced by some of the most iconic models across the globe, including Naomi Campbell, Alec Wek, Grace Jones, Oluchi Onweagba, Bethann Hardison, Tyson Beckford, Alton Mason, Imaan Hammam, Davidson Obennebo, and Nyagua Ruea; as well as music superstars such as Rihanna, Jay-Z, Wizkid, Asa, Tinie Tempah, Akon, Solange, and Mary J. Blige who have performed for its eminent audience.

Given the amazing way the ARISE Fashion Week conquered the world at its Dubai Expo in 2021, we know fashion and style enthusiasts are very eager to experience this edition and BellaNaija Style will make sure to bring you all the exciting updates, so stay tuned dear reader.

Credits:

Producer: @EseAmros
Photographer: @AdebayoPhotographer
Stylist: @EniafeMomodu
Creative direction: @EniafeMomodu @EseAmros
Makeup: @zaroncosmetics
Hairstylist: @fjesam
Asst. stylist: @wear.it.like.ozic
Talent co-ordinator: @thegodwinokoruwa @ijente_maxwell
Production assistant: @preciousbalogunn

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Exciting News! We Are Launching the BellaNaija Book Club

Juwon Odutayo: Your Relationship Needs Proper Attention to Thrive
Oma's Seed

BN Book Review: Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu | Review by The BookLady NG

Emma Uchendu: Tools That’ll Help You Get Your Business Started as a Newbie

Women Radio’s “Iconic Women of Our Time” Series Celebrates Women Role Models
css.php