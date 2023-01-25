Where, When & Why: Here’s All You Need to Know About ARISE Fashion Week 2023

In a few days from now, Nigeria’s premiere fashion event, ARISE Fashion Week will make its grand return for a 3-day celebration of ARISE’s impact on the fashion industry in Africa and across the globe. Titled ‘ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival’, this special edition will take place in the extraordinary city of Lagos, Nigeria, from 2nd – 4th February 2023.

With its Future Forward theme, this edition – its 20th – aims to take its audience through an exciting journey filled with enlightening experiences, in celebration of African design and its progression over the years, as well as ARISE’s role in championing musical and design talents from the continent and beyond. The ‘ARISE Fashion Week & Jazz Festival’ will showcase more than 25 exceptional designers from Africa and the diaspora, against a backdrop of curated selections of jazz-themed performances from world-renowned musical talents.

Since its inception in 2008, the pioneering fashion event has beautifully evolved, as its name changed from ARISE Magazine Fashion Week to ARISE Africa Fashion Week, and ultimately ARISE Fashion Week, which returned to Lagos in 2018 following a six-year break. It has featured world-renowned designers from Africa and around the world, including Robert Cavalli, Deola Sagoe, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Ozwald Boateng, Lisa Folawiyo, Tiffany Amber, Kenneth Ize, LaQuan Smith, Maison ARTC, and up to 250 others, which formed a crucial part of the foundation for the creative and cultural renaissance taking place across Africa today. Previous editions were held in Lagos, Abuja, New York, London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Washington D.C., and Dubai.

The ARISE Fashion Week runway has been graced by some of the most iconic models across the globe, including Naomi Campbell, Alec Wek, Grace Jones, Oluchi Onweagba, Bethann Hardison, Tyson Beckford, Alton Mason, Imaan Hammam, Davidson Obennebo, and Nyagua Ruea; as well as music superstars such as Rihanna, Jay-Z, Wizkid, Asa, Tinie Tempah, Akon, Solange, and Mary J. Blige who have performed for its eminent audience.

Given the amazing way the ARISE Fashion Week conquered the world at its Dubai Expo in 2021, we know fashion and style enthusiasts are very eager to experience this edition and BellaNaija Style will make sure to bring you all the exciting updates, so stay tuned dear reader.

Credits:

Producer: @EseAmros

Photographer: @AdebayoPhotographer

Stylist: @EniafeMomodu

Creative direction: @EniafeMomodu @EseAmros

Makeup: @zaroncosmetics

Hairstylist: @fjesam

Asst. stylist: @wear.it.like.ozic

Talent co-ordinator: @thegodwinokoruwa @ijente_maxwell

Production assistant: @preciousbalogunn

