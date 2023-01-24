Connect with us

BN Style Spotlight: Olomide Didi's Ankara Moment at the “Atlantis The Royal” Dubai Grand Reveal Weekend

14 West African Designers Have Been Selected to Participate in the African Fashion Futures Incubator

7 Stylish Looks from Samantha Kash to Inspire Minimalists this Week

Eku Edewor is a Star In VicNate's Latest Collection - N°4

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Sharp for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Red Carpet or Owambe? This XBL Dress on Naomi Nwaokoru will Inspire your Weekend Style

ICYMI: Check Out Olivia Chioma Okoro's Bold Red Look for The #BBTitans Opening Night

Vogue's Edward Enninful is PAPER Magazine's Latest Cover Star

12 Casual Outfits to Inspire You This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 220

Life Before #BBTitans: Khosi Twala is the Content Creator Guaranteed to Inspire Your Fitness & Style Goals

Model and Style Influencer – Didi Stone Olomide joined a fabulous array of celebrity guests last weekend at the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s latest iconic landmark – Atlantis The Royal. She showed up in a stunning mermaid dress made from Ankara prints, a lovely tribute to her Congolese roots. Didi looked marvellous as she walked the carpet in an elegant fashion fit for a modern queen.

Credit: @didistone

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

Atlantis The Royal prides itself in being the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world: an experience it claims will completely redefine your perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, it is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination.

The Grand Reveal Weekend was an outstanding event, described as Dubai’s most spectacular party by Moët & Chandon, graced by some of the most respected personalities in entertainment including an electrifying performance by Beyoncé. 

The Definitive Guide to African Style

