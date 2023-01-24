BN Style Spotlight: Olomide Didi’s Ankara Moment at the “Atlantis The Royal” Dubai Grand Reveal Weekend

Model and Style Influencer – Didi Stone Olomide joined a fabulous array of celebrity guests last weekend at the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s latest iconic landmark – Atlantis The Royal. She showed up in a stunning mermaid dress made from Ankara prints, a lovely tribute to her Congolese roots. Didi looked marvellous as she walked the carpet in an elegant fashion fit for a modern queen.

Credit: @didistone

Atlantis The Royal prides itself in being the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world: an experience it claims will completely redefine your perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, it is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination.

The Grand Reveal Weekend was an outstanding event, described as Dubai’s most spectacular party by Moët & Chandon, graced by some of the most respected personalities in entertainment including an electrifying performance by Beyoncé.