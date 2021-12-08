Meet the Top 18 Finalists Competing at the 44th Miss Nigeria, December 17 | Get the Scoop

The organisers of Miss Nigeria have unveiled the 18 finalists for the grand finale slated for the 17th of December at the Landmark Event Centre.

The unveiling cocktail took place at the KIA Showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos, and had celebrities such as Osas Ighodaro, Uti Nwachukwu, Denrele Edun, Alex Unusual, Anto Lecky, Dianne Russet, Mike Edwards, IK Onyema amongst others in attendance.

From thousands of applications received, the number was pruned down to the top 37 and an additional 3 wildcard semi-finalists. The general public then got a chance to contribute to the process of choosing the 21 finalists who made it into the Miss Nigeria Bootcamp, which has now been further cut down to the top 18 finalists who will be going into the finale. said Chioma Nwigwe, Manager of the Miss Nigeria organisation.

The grand finale of the 44th Miss Nigeria pageant will be held on December 17, 2021, at the Landmark Convention Centre, with the winner walking away with N10 million, a brand new car, 1-year residency in a luxury apartment, and lucrative brand ambassadorship opportunities.

The Creative Director, Ezinne Akudo while speaking to the press at the unveiling cocktail revealed that the organizers received an unprecedented number of applications this year and it was quite a hassle cutting down to the finale 18.

This year’s selection has been quite tasking because of the sheer volume of entries, however, it has been very rewarding. Beyond their looks, every single one of these incredible ladies brings something unique to the table and we can’t wait to see which of them wins the crown, she said.

Selected from different states across Nigeria, the top 18 contestants for the 44th Miss Nigeria have proven to be the most diverse and inclusive finalist group of any pageant competition in the history of Nigeria. According to the organisers, this is a well-thought-out move that continues to cement the Miss Nigeria legacy as more than a beauty pageant but a platform for the empowerment and advancement of today’s young Nigerian woman.

Meet the top 18 finalists who will compete to become the next Miss Nigeria:

Moyato Ogundiran (South-West Zone) – She is 23 years old and has a Bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is a prolific writer and is very passionate about mental health. Opaluwa Emidowo-Ojo (North Central Zone): 22-year-old software engineer, aesthetician, technical writer, and industrial chemist. She is a passionate proponent against sexual and gender-based violence via media advocacy. Oluwadamilola Faith Akindolire (Southwest Zone): 22-year-old graduate of Chemistry from Ondo state. She is a jovial, positive-minded person who loves learning new things. She is passionate about creating awareness of sexual exploitation. Sylvia Ibe (South East Zone) – 22-year-old student and an entrepreneur, who runs a clothing line as well as a food business. She is passionate about mental health and suicide prevention in young adults. Nicole Ikot (South-South Zone): 21-year-old graduate of international relations and diplomacy. She loves travelling, learning new things, and spending time with family. She wishes for a Nigeria free of tribalism. Anthonia Ayomide Domingo (South West Zone) – a 24-year old graduate of international relations and social works. She enjoys singing, fashion styling and has a passion for helping people. Karina Oguara (South-South Zone): 22-year-old graduate of international relations. She is passionate about helping vulnerable children in Nigeria and leaving a long-standing impact on society. Abubakar Halima Yahaya (North East Zone): 25-year-old pharmacist, mental health advocate, and writer from Bauchi State. She loves travelling, writing, music and is always positive. Kasarachi Lilian Okoro (North West Zone): 22-year old student currently majoring in business administration. Her favourite pastime is reading. She is passionate about pushing for positive mentorship and motivation of young girls across the nation. Ugonna Chigozie Eronini (South-East Zone): 23-year-old graduate of information management technology. She is driven, ambitious and passionate about children and the financial empowerment of women, particularly through education, tech, and creativity. Nghargbu Kunkwle Grace: 26-year-old DJ and graduate of Mass Communication. She is a multitalented creative who is passionate about impacting the lives of people and making a difference. Malate Adamu (North East Zone) – 24-year old undergraduate studying Law at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State. She Ioves to be a reliable source of inspiration to people and enjoys travelling, reading, and writing poems. Sheerah Bala (North West Zone): 23-year old graduate of Mass Communication. She is a social person, exceptional at handling difficult situations. She is passionate about improving the lives of children living with disabilities. Chidinma Jane (South-South Zone): 22-year-old 4th-year medical student. She loves travelling and has visited 14 countries. She is passionate about helping people and improving health care practices within Nigeria. Jemimah Ugiagbe (South-South Zone): A 26-year-old graduate who specializes in early childhood education. She loves expressing herself and experiences through writing, adding value, and solving problems. She is passionate about education. Shatu Garko (North West region Zone): 18-year-old Hijabi model who loves riding horses. She is passionate about proving that religion and culture are not barriers to following one’s dreams and achieving whatever a person sets out to achieve. Uche Udezue (South East Zone): a 24-year-old graduate of Caritas University. She is fun-loving and loves meeting new people. She is ambitious, goal-driven, and committed to whatever she puts her mind to. Adolph Chinonyerem Jennifer (South-East Zone) 24-year old graduate of History and International Relations. She is multifaceted, teachable, and an all-around loving person. She loves to travel, exceed personal set goals and be happy. She is passionate about ending child labour in Nigeria.

Follow @missnigeriaorg on social media for updates. For media inquiries, please email [email protected]

Sponsored Content