Get Ready for the Hennessy Artistry 2021 ‘Game ON’ Featuring Patoranking, Olamide, Mayorkun, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr & More | December 10

Hennessy marks the start of an eventful December with its much-acclaimed Hennessy Artistry Finale concert. This year’s edition will be held on December 10th, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

This year boasts of an electrifying line-up of multi-talented artists including Olamide, Patoranking, Mayorkun, Vector, M.I, Adekunle Gold, Reekado Banks, Ayra Starr, & LadiPoe. The line-up promises a vibrant blend of Afro-beats, Afro-Pop, and Hip-Hop, and will be a night of spectacular entertainment.

Known for delivering exceptional experiences, Hennessy is set to introduce the ‘Game On’ platform to its guests, who can expect to be fully immersed in a memorable and multi-sensorial night during the event across several experience touchpoints.

Hennessy Artistry is a global platform that brings together on stage for a night, riveting performances from some of the most talented acts in the region. It is a platform that has significantly influenced the Nigerian music industry and urban culture over the years, paving the way for some of the biggest names in the Nigerian and global music industry today.

For more information, follow @Hennessy Nigeria on Facebook and use #HArtistry21 to join the conversation.

