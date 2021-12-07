Connect with us

Advertisement

Events Inspired

Highlights of the 2021 Africa Teens Summit in Ghana

Events

Get Ready for the Hennessy Artistry 2021 'Game ON' Featuring Patoranking, Olamide, Mayorkun, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr & More | December 10

Events

Here's how it went down at Johnny Drille's Private concert with Johnnie Walker

Events Features

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of "Christmas In A Box" - the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Events

20 Photos that prove that Smirnoff NoKnowAddress was a Blast

Events Promotions

Hayat Kimya Nigeria gave Funke Akindele-Bello and Mo’Mums a Tour of its Facility in Ogun State

Events

Simi, Liquorose, Osas Ighodaro, Ifedayo Agoro Nominated for 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Awards

Events

Oby Ezekwesili, Ibukun Awosika to Speak at the 10th Edition of Business Day's Inspiring Woman Series | #BecauseSheDared

Events Music

Wizkid Won Best International Act & Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Savour the Trending Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Events

Highlights of the 2021 Africa Teens Summit in Ghana

Published

4 hours ago

 on

All over the world, teenagers are one of the most misconstrued category of people. They are labelled lazy, chaotic and irresponsible. However, the organisers of the African Teens Summit aim to prove this wrong.

The event focused on African teenagers who are changing their community, the continent and the world for good. This year’s edition was able to inspire, educate and create insights into the mindset of teenagers in Africa and around the world.

To ensure more participation, there was a hybrid event with a physical summit happening in the Stanbic Incubator Center, Silver Star Towers, Accra, Ghana and an online summit on YouTube. Brands that supported the event include Stanbic Bank Ghana, PMI, BellaNaija, Occasions Hub, High School Magazine, Baffy’s Eatery and Asanka Restaurant.

Other individuals that made the event a reality include Jesse Gyau, Myster Pratt, the summit volunteer, GHOneTV, Michael Angelo Kwasi Taylor, Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, Rizvan Menu, Stacey Fru, Iyeneobong Essien, Melisa Ashely, Habibat Ogunbanwo, Zulaikha Patel, Michelle Nkamankeng, Alfred Godwin Adhabeng, Okyeame Kwame and Samlara Baah.

Here are moments from the African Teens Summit.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

BN Prose: Yellow Roses by Titilayo Olurin

#JusticeForSylvester: Everyone Needs to Take a Strong Stand against Bullying. Everyone!

Mfonobong Inyang: The Menace of a Mephibosheth Mentality
css.php