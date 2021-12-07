Highlights of the 2021 Africa Teens Summit in Ghana

All over the world, teenagers are one of the most misconstrued category of people. They are labelled lazy, chaotic and irresponsible. However, the organisers of the African Teens Summit aim to prove this wrong.

The event focused on African teenagers who are changing their community, the continent and the world for good. This year’s edition was able to inspire, educate and create insights into the mindset of teenagers in Africa and around the world.

To ensure more participation, there was a hybrid event with a physical summit happening in the Stanbic Incubator Center, Silver Star Towers, Accra, Ghana and an online summit on YouTube. Brands that supported the event include Stanbic Bank Ghana, PMI, BellaNaija, Occasions Hub, High School Magazine, Baffy’s Eatery and Asanka Restaurant.

Other individuals that made the event a reality include Jesse Gyau, Myster Pratt, the summit volunteer, GHOneTV, Michael Angelo Kwasi Taylor, Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, Rizvan Menu, Stacey Fru, Iyeneobong Essien, Melisa Ashely, Habibat Ogunbanwo, Zulaikha Patel, Michelle Nkamankeng, Alfred Godwin Adhabeng, Okyeame Kwame and Samlara Baah.

Here are moments from the African Teens Summit.