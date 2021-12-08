Beyoncé & Jay-Z Both Dressed Up In Love While Enjoying a Date Night

Connect with us

We have not announced our couple of the year but Beyoncé and Jay-Z might just be key contenders. They stepped out recently looking glammed up and in love.

Beyoncé rocked a Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project Crystal Hourglass Jacket which is valued at 8,900 pounds. She also adorned herself in Pointed Shaved Skin Short Boots coupled with a heart-shaped crystal sequined clutch.

The award-winning singer shared a post about their night out on Instagram, although it is unclear how they spent the evening.

Here are photos of the couple:

Photo Credit: Beyonce

Photo Credit: Beyonce

