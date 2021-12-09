New Music: J’Dess – Away

As J’Dess draws closer to the release of her anticipated debut EP titled “Ada“, she drops another appetiser from the set titled “Away“. The song is a high-life pop anthem and it is produced by The Cavemen.



The singer and actress came into the spotlight at The Voice Nigeria star where she performed the inspirational “Chi Efo” which earned her a “Best Vocal Performance” nomination at The Headies Awards and also delivered a praised performance at The Future Awards Africa.



“Away” is a captivating love song imbued with a lyrical comparison of a lover’s affection to the mystical coconut. “Ada” is expected in the first quarter of 2022 and it features Waje, The Cavemen., Zoro, Selebobo, Chigurl, and Loud Urban Choir.

Listen to “Away” below