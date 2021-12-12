Tony Tetuila, Sunny Neji, Faze Spotted at the 2nd Edition of Ruggedman’s Foundation Concert

The 2nd edition of Ruggedman‘s much talked about “Foundation Concert”, which celebrated entertainers who laid the foundation for Nigerian contemporary music from his era, and also honoured great Nigerians outside the entertainment industry, finally took place last Sunday, 5th of December 2021 at BLVD Lagos.

The fun-filled event which was packaged by Smile Global Entertainment saw performances from the likes of Terry G, Sunny Neji, Faze, Durella, Tony Tetuila, Danny Young, Chuddy K, Zaaki Azzay and Komoblastic. Comedians Efewarriboy and Memorycard cracked the audience up with their jokes.

Some young artists who had the privilege of performing alongside these Nigerian musical greats were Specikinging, Leenamartinz, Lopo, Uch’barz, Bobbi Phillie, Ani D’Blessed and YNK.

Just like in the 1st edition, Ruggedman picked out 2 great Nigerians outside the entertainment industry to recognise and honour them.

They are the late Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh who gave her life in 2014 to stop the spread of Ebola in Nigeria and Super Eagle’s striker, the late Rashidi Yekini.

Things got a bit emotional when the Sound Sultan tribute came up and a video of Emmanuel Ugolee, a close friend of the late musician was played. He talked a bit about the super talented artist before Dims Academy gave a dance tribute to wrap that up.

#Thefoundationconcert3 is already in the works, in the meantime, enjoy moments from the just concluded #Thefoundationconcert2: