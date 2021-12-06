Tiwa Savage Looked Gorgeous (Per Usual) at the 2021 MOBO Awards

The MOBO Awards was, no doubt, a celebration of Nigerian acts. Top African music award categories were dominated by Nigerians and it became much better when Wizkid carted away 2 awards ahead of Kanye West, Megan the Stallion, and Drake.

One of the key highlights of the event was Tiwa Savage‘s speech while presenting the Best Male Act award. The singer-songwriter was adorned in a golden off shoulder dress. The bulk of her speech centred around how African music has evolved beyond just the shores of Africa.

Watch the full speech below