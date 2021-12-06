Connect with us

Advertisement

BN TV Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Looked Gorgeous (Per Usual) at the 2021 MOBO Awards

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Don Jazzy analyse the Music Industry with Adesope Olajide on The Afrobeats Podcast

BN TV Music

New Video: Guchi feat. Zlatan - Scatter My Head

BN TV

Akah Nnani weighs in on Sanwo-Olu's Invitation to Falz, Mr Macaroni & Seun Kuti for Peace Walk | "Akah Bants"

BN TV

Episode 8 of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" features a Performance from Joeboy

BN TV Movies & TV

Keep Up with the Twists & Turns in Episode 8 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

BN TV Music

New Video: Niniola & Lady Du - I Did It

BN TV Living

How Flo Chinyere Prepares Bitterleaf Soup with Achi as a Thickener

BN TV Music

New Video: Sola Allyson - Ìfẹ́ Á D'Alẹ́

BN TV Music

Catch M.I Abaga & Ikechukwu in the First Episode of "Drinks with Killz"

BN TV

Tiwa Savage Looked Gorgeous (Per Usual) at the 2021 MOBO Awards

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The MOBO Awards was, no doubt, a celebration of Nigerian acts. Top African music award categories were dominated by Nigerians and it became much better when Wizkid carted away 2 awards ahead of Kanye West, Megan the Stallion, and Drake.

One of the key highlights of the event was Tiwa Savage‘s speech while presenting the Best Male Act award. The singer-songwriter was adorned in a golden off shoulder dress. The bulk of her speech centred around how African music has evolved beyond just the shores of Africa.

Watch the full speech below

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@4tiwasavage)

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

BN Prose: Yellow Roses by Titilayo Olurin

#JusticeForSylvester: Everyone Needs to Take a Strong Stand against Bullying. Everyone!

Mfonobong Inyang: The Menace of a Mephibosheth Mentality

Dennis Isong: All you Need to Know About Land Excision in Nigeria
css.php