Wizkid Won Best International Act & Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards

The MOBO Awards returned with its live stream format on Sunday 5 December 2021 at Coventry Building Society Arena, hosted by artist and actress Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian and broadcaster Munya Chawawa, with Eddie Kadi as special guest.

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid snagged two awards: Best African Music Act and Best International Act at the UK award ceremony which celebrates black music and culture.

Afrobeats music diva, Tiwa Savage presented the awards for Best Male Act and Tems gave a stunning performance at the event.

See the full list of winners at this year’s MOBO Awards:

Best International Act

Wizkid

Best African Music Act

Wizkid

Album of the Year

Dave – “We’re All Alone In This Together”

Best Female Act

Little Simz

Best Male Act

Ghetts

Best Newcomer

Central Cee

Song of the Year

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Body (Remix)

Video of the Year

M1llionz, Lagga

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film

Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

Best media personality

Chunkz and Yung Filly

Best Gospel Act

Guvna B

Best Grime Act

Skepta

Best R&B/Soul Act

Cleo Sol

Best Reggae Act

Shenseea

Best Jazz Act

Sons of Kemet

Best Producer

Jae5

Best Hip-Hop Act

D. Block Europe

Best Drill Act

Central Cee

Watch the award ceremony below: