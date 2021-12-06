Events
Wizkid Won Best International Act & Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards
The MOBO Awards returned with its live stream format on Sunday 5 December 2021 at Coventry Building Society Arena, hosted by artist and actress Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian and broadcaster Munya Chawawa, with Eddie Kadi as special guest.
Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid snagged two awards: Best African Music Act and Best International Act at the UK award ceremony which celebrates black music and culture.
Afrobeats music diva, Tiwa Savage presented the awards for Best Male Act and Tems gave a stunning performance at the event.
See the full list of winners at this year’s MOBO Awards:
Best International Act
Wizkid
Best African Music Act
Wizkid
Album of the Year
Dave – “We’re All Alone In This Together”
Best Female Act
Little Simz
Best Male Act
Ghetts
Best Newcomer
Central Cee
Song of the Year
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Body (Remix)
Video of the Year
M1llionz, Lagga
Best Performance in a TV Show/Film
Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe
Best media personality
Chunkz and Yung Filly
Best Gospel Act
Guvna B
Best Grime Act
Skepta
Best R&B/Soul Act
Cleo Sol
Best Reggae Act
Shenseea
Best Jazz Act
Sons of Kemet
Best Producer
Jae5
Best Hip-Hop Act
D. Block Europe
Best Drill Act
Central Cee
Watch the award ceremony below: