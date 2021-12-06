Connect with us

Advertisement

Events Music

Wizkid Won Best International Act & Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards

Events

Simi, Liquorose, Osas Ighodaro, Ifedayo Agoro Nominated for 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Awards

Events

Oby Ezekwesili, Ibukun Awosika to Speak at the 10th Edition of Business Day's Inspiring Woman Series | #BecauseSheDared

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Savour the Trending Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Events Inspired

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi & Five other Nigerians attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Reading Marathon

Events

The Macallan and Bungalows hosted an Exclusive Food / Whisky Pairing Experience | See Photos

Events

Global Citizen Announces the Impact from Commitments at Mandela 100 Festival Third Anniversary

Events

MG Motor appoints Stallion Group as its Exclusive National Distributor in Nigeria

Events

#BNRSVP Events this December

Events Music Scoop

Thank You BNers! We WON at The Beatz Awards 2021 | See the Full List of Winners

Events

Wizkid Won Best International Act & Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The MOBO Awards returned with its live stream format on Sunday 5 December 2021 at Coventry Building Society Arena, hosted by artist and actress Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian and broadcaster Munya Chawawa, with Eddie Kadi as special guest.

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid snagged two awards: Best African Music Act and Best International Act at the UK award ceremony which celebrates black music and culture.

Afrobeats music diva, Tiwa Savage presented the awards for Best Male Act and Tems gave a stunning performance at the event.

See the full list of winners at this year’s MOBO Awards:

Best International Act

Wizkid

Best African Music Act

Wizkid

Album of the Year

Dave – “We’re All Alone In This Together”

Best Female Act

Little Simz

Best Male Act

Ghetts

Best Newcomer

Central Cee

Song of the Year

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Body (Remix)

Video of the Year

M1llionz, Lagga

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film

Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

Best media personality

Chunkz and Yung Filly

Best Gospel Act

Guvna B

Best Grime Act

Skepta

Best R&B/Soul Act

Cleo Sol

Best Reggae Act

Shenseea

Best Jazz Act

Sons of Kemet

Best Producer

Jae5

Best Hip-Hop Act

D. Block Europe

Best Drill Act

Central Cee

Watch the award ceremony below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

BN Prose: Yellow Roses by Titilayo Olurin

#JusticeForSylvester: Everyone Needs to Take a Strong Stand against Bullying. Everyone!

Mfonobong Inyang: The Menace of a Mephibosheth Mentality

Dennis Isong: All you Need to Know About Land Excision in Nigeria
css.php