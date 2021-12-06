Watch Don Jazzy analyse the Music Industry with Adesope Olajide on The Afrobeats Podcast

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy is always a good vibe to have around. Little wonder everyone wants to talk to him, take pictures or feature him in a video. On The Afrobeats Podcast, the iconic Afrobeats producer sat down with UK broadcaster, Adesope Olajide (Shopsydoo) to talk about everything from ten years of Mavin to touching on Dbanj, Wande Coal and DPrince.

Don Jazzy discusses the challenges in the music industry, the new A&R spaces and his expectations from his record label as regards international partnerships, beyond financials alone. 

Watch the insightful interview below

