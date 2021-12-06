Connect with us

Advertisement

Music

CKay talks Moving to Lagos & Becoming a Viral Music Star as he Covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Edition

BN TV Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Looked Gorgeous (Per Usual) at the 2021 MOBO Awards

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Don Jazzy analyse the Music Industry with Adesope Olajide on The Afrobeats Podcast

Events Music

Wizkid Won Best International Act & Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards

Music

New Music: Pepe BOY feat. Brainee - Baba

Music

New Music: Kida Oj - Balance

Music

New Music: CKay - Emiliana + By Your Side feat. Blxckie

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Savour the Trending Stories on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Music

New Video: Guchi feat. Zlatan - Scatter My Head

Music

New Video: Sheye Banks feat. Chillz, Falz & M.I Abaga - Appy

Music

CKay talks Moving to Lagos & Becoming a Viral Music Star as he Covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Edition

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Guardian Life Magazine‘s latest exclusive interview delves into the world of Afrobeats global sensation and this edition’s cover star Ckay as he talks about his time in Kaduna, moving to Lagos and becoming a viral music super star.

Read excerpts from the interview by Chisom Njoku below.

On growing up in Kaduna:

I grew up in Kaduna and it was very uninteresting. My parents didn’t let me go out a lot because they were strict Christian parents. My life revolved around home, church, and school. My childhood was very regular and my parents were middle-class earners so it’s not like I had rich parents and I was balling, it was just very average but I had a deep curiosity for music that led me to learn how to play the piano, guitar and eventually producing and that’s kind of how everything started.

On his musical influences:

My dad taught me how to play the piano and read musical notes, but after a few years, I felt like I wanted to start writing my own music not playing Beethoven’s stuff which was in a book I would easily read and okay.

Westlife, Backstreet Boys, Cisco, Usher, Chris Brown, Ne-Yo. I really listened to them a lot growing up so you can say that they influenced my taste in music.

On his struggles in the entertainment industry:

When I moved to Lagos, I had to make money somehow to take care of myself because I wasn’t depending on my parents, so I started producing in studios around to make a living while pursuing my own stuff.

I didn’t have friends, and I was literally just walking up to studios I found online and I would introduce myself as a producer and tell them what I could do for them.

I was working in three studios at the same time, one in Dolphin, Ikoyi; another in Surulere, and the last one around Alfred Riwane in the boys’ quarters of a house there. Then I started working in Chocolate City at some point, making it four. I did all this because I had to survive.

On the process and how far he has come:

It didn’t just magically happen. It is a product of consistency because I watched it [the music] spread from Lagos to the rest of Nigeria, then Ghana and West Africa, to East Africa, then South Africa and eventually the rest of the world.”

On what inspires his music:

“My music is greatly inspired by how I’m feeling at the moment. If I’ve just broken up, that is what you’re going to hear, the vibe of someone that’s dealing with heartbreak; and if I’m in an emotional place, you’re going to hear it in the music.

Read the full article on www.guardian.ng.

Photo Credit: @walterbanks_

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

BN Prose: Yellow Roses by Titilayo Olurin

#JusticeForSylvester: Everyone Needs to Take a Strong Stand against Bullying. Everyone!

Mfonobong Inyang: The Menace of a Mephibosheth Mentality

Dennis Isong: All you Need to Know About Land Excision in Nigeria
css.php