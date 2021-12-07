“King Of Boys” star Titi Kuti Covers TheWill Downtown Magazine’s Latest Issue | Special Feature with #BBNaija’s Cross

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

TheWill Downtown Magazine‘s latest edition features “King Of Boys” star Titi Kuti, popularly known as Ade Tiger for his role in the movie, on the cover as he talks about going from behind the scenes to being in front of the camera.

Editor’s words Onah Nwachuckwu:

The past week was playing out to be an exciting one; I had made plans to attend Arise Fashion Week in Dubai, there was a rumour about Rihanna expecting her first child, and then, boom! News broke of the Omicron variant of COVID in Nigeria.

I can’t help but wonder if the vaccines we have already taken will protect us from this new variant, and if not, then what next? Already the U.S and some European countries have placed a travel ban on some African countries, and just when UAE lifted the travel ban on Nigeria, Omicron ‘graced’ us with its presence.

My question is how long before we can know what the actual situation is with COVID? Are we supposed to just sit or even worse go into another lockdown in hopes of getting past this season? Until we have answers, please stay safe out there.

To a more pleasant topic, this week at THEWILL DOWNTOWN, we feature someone who is loved for the role he played as the loyal right-hand man, Ade Tiger, in King of Boys. Titi Kuti @titikuti_ once a producer and as such spent most of his time behind the scenes, has proven that he is just as good in front of the camera as he is behind it.

His stellar performance as Ade Tiger gained him much popularity and love from fans home and abroad, and now, the producer turned actor is poised to take on more movie roles. In this interview, he talks about the process of getting into character, Nollywood and Netflix, the Nigerian movie industry, and his new projects.

Other pages have captivating articles including home décor ideas this Christmas season, and Slip’n Slide in the adult section of the magazine, Downtown Confidential.

The Downtown Review page features “Eternals” and the playlist of the week. Don’t miss the interview with former Big Brother Naija reality star, Ikechukwu ‘Cross’ Okonkwo, in which he talks about living with dyslexia.

And of course, the weekly dose of fashion to “Leave The Haters Green With Envy This Party Season”, the beauty page which focuses on skincare products to help you de-stress, and the Sórósoke Downtown page tagged “Redefining Fashion With Frugirls”.

CREDITS:

Cover Story Photography @graphedbyblue
Stylist – John Angel For De Angelic Touch @deangelictouchstylist
Creative Direction by the Editor — @onahluciaa
Ripped T-Shirt, Black Jeans, Silver Twist Necklace, Silver Punk Bracelet, Trench Coat & Rings -Stylist’s Wardrobe

