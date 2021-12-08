Connect with us

Advertisement

Inspired Scoop

Mo Abudu & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala make Forbes' '100 Most Powerful Women' 2021 List

Career Inspired Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Oluyemi Adetiba-Orija, Lynn Ngugi named BBC 100 Most Inspiring Women for 2021

Events Inspired

Highlights of the 2021 Africa Teens Summit in Ghana

Career Inspired News

Meet the winners of the 2021 African Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Awards

Events Inspired

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi & Five other Nigerians attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Reading Marathon

Features Inspired

DR Congo's Thérèse Kirongozi Is Saving Many Lives From Road Accidents With Her Giant Traffic Robots

Career Inspired

Five Nigerians Shortlisted for UK Royal Academy's Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Inspired

Ayodele Elegba Quit his Hospital Job for Comic Animation, Now he's Helping New Creatives Find Their Place in the Industry

Events Inspired

Pan-Atlantic University honors former Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Elder Felix Ohiwerei

Inspired

Meet Isatou Bokum & Tracy Boakye Serebour the 2022 Rhodes Scholars from West Africa

Inspired

Mo Abudu & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala make Forbes’ ‘100 Most Powerful Women’ 2021 List

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Forbes has released the 18th annual ‘100 Most Powerful Women’ 2021 list which includes “40 CEOs, 19 world leaders, an immunologist and, for the first time in more than a decade, a new number one.”

First on this year’s list is American novelist MacKenzie Scott, followed by US Vice President Kamala Harris, Christine Lagarde from France, Mary Barra and Melinda French Gates from the United States.

At number 91 on the list, in the Policy & Politics category, is the first woman and first African to serve as Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who Forbes describes as “an economist and international development professional with more than 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America.”

Also on the list at number 98 for Media & Entertainment, is Nigerian media mogul, philanthropist, Founder, EbonyLife Media Mo Abudu, who Forbes describes as “one of the most powerful women in global media.”

Other fabulous women on the list include US TV host Oprah Winfrey at number 23, Barbados singer Rihanna at 68, UK’s Queen Elizabeth II at 70, US’s Beyoncé Knowles at 76, Taylor Swift at 78, Serena Williams at 85 and Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan making her debut at number 94.

See Forbes’ complete ‘100 Most Powerful Women’ 2021 list below:

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

BN Prose: Yellow Roses by Titilayo Olurin
css.php