Pere, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan”, Who is Obi Cubana? – Google’s 2021 Top Searches in Nigeria
Google has released the results of its 2021 Year in Search, which highlight the most searched terms, topics, and questions by Nigerians in 2021. Google’s 2021 Year in Search highlights the moments, people, topics, events, and places that catch the world’s attention each year.
Nigerians utilized the internet to get answers and information about music, movies, TV shows, sports, food, celebrity personalities, pop culture, and lifestyle.
Top search terms such as Paralympics, Euro 2020, EPL, Chelsea F.C., and Champions League reflected the country’s unwavering enthusiasm for sports. Tiwa Savage, Destiny Etiko, and Romelu Lukaku top their respective categories, “Squid Game“, the world-famous Korean TV series, topped the list of trending movies and series.
Nigerians used Google to make sense of their world this year, from inquiries like ‘How to check JAMB result 2021?’ to search keywords like “(Sip) Alcohol” lyrics, ‘TB Joshua, and Pornstar martini cocktail recipe.
Here are the trending searches in 2021:
Top 10 trending searches
-
Paralympics
-
Euro 2020
-
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
-
TB Joshua
-
La Liga
-
EPL
-
Champions league
-
Tiwa Savage
-
Obi Cubana
-
Sound Sultan
Top trending people
-
Tiwa Savage
-
Obi Cubana
-
Sunday Igboho
-
Romelu Lukaku
-
Nnamdi Kanu
-
Elon Musk
-
Baba Ijesha
-
Omah Lay
-
Raphael Varane
-
Fabrizio Romano
Top trending musicians
-
Tiwa Savage
-
Omah Lay
-
Lil Nas X
-
Ruger
-
Ayra Starr
-
Buju
-
Bobby Shmurda
-
Seyi Shay
-
Chidinma Ekile
-
Naira Marley
Top lyrics
-
Alcohol lyrics
-
Bloody Samaritan lyrics
-
My Baby Bad My Baby Good lyrics
-
Peru lyrics
-
Ruger Bounce lyrics
-
Infinity lyrics
-
Cash App lyrics
-
Jowo lyrics
-
Big Thug Boys lyrics
-
Feeling lyrics
Top trending athletes
-
Romelu Lukaku
-
Raphael Varane
-
Christian Eriksen
-
Ben White
-
Earling Haaland
-
Xavi
-
Saul Niguez
-
Thomas Tuchel
-
Naomi Osaka
-
Jules Koundé
Top Nollywood Actors
-
Destiny Etiko
-
Zubby Michael
-
Pere
-
Tonto Dikeh
-
Iyabo Ojo
-
Olu Jacobs
-
Nafisa Abdullahi
-
Jim Iyke
-
Nancy Isime
-
Alex Ekubo
Top EPL teams
-
Chelsea F.C.
-
Manchester City F.C.
-
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
-
Leicester City F.C.
-
Everton F.C.
-
West Ham United F.C.
-
Aston Villa F.C.
-
Newcastle United F.C.
-
Southampton F.C.
-
Leeds United
Top recipe
-
Pornstar martini cocktail recipe
-
Pancake recipe
-
Chocolate cake recipe
-
Puff puff recipe
-
Fried rice recipe
-
Egusi soup recipe
-
Oha soup recipe
-
Vanilla cake recipe
-
Ogbono soup recipe
-
Chinchin recipe
Trending Top devices
-
iPhone 13
-
Infinix Note 10
-
Infinix Hot 10
-
iPhone 12 pro max
-
iPhone 13 pro max
-
Tecno Camon 17
-
Samsung A12
-
Infinix Note 8
-
Infinix smart 5
-
Tecno spark 7
Trending 2021 loss
-
TB Joshua
-
Sound Sultan
-
Ada Jesus
-
DMX
-
Femi Osibona
-
Dare Adeboye
-
Rachel Oniga
-
Prince Philip
-
Yinka Odumakin
-
Sani Dangote
Trending movies and series
-
“Squid Game”
-
“Coming to America 2”
-
“Sex Life”
-
“Black Widow”
-
“Red Notice”
-
“Mortal Kombat”
-
“Army Of The Dead”
-
“Eternals”
-
“Shang Chi”
-
“The Harder They Fall”
Trending 2021 Songs
-
Naira Marley – “Coming”
-
Ayra Starr – “Bloody Samaritan”
-
Omah Lay – “Understand”
-
Naira Marley – “Koleyewon”
-
Kizz Daniel – “Lie”
-
Ladipoe feat. Buju – “Feeling”
-
Ruger – “Bounce”
-
Davido – “Jowo”
-
Wizkid – “Essence” (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
-
Joeboy – “Alcohol”
Trending “Who is” general
-
Who is going to win the Champions League 2021?
-
Who is Obi Cubana?
-
Who is Ada Jesus?
-
Who is Sunday Igboho?
-
Who is the best player in the world?
-
Who is DMX?
-
Who is the President of America?
-
Who is the new chief of army staff?
-
Who is Abba Kyari?
-
Who is Cubana Chief Priest?
Trending “How to” general
-
How to check JAMB result 2021?
-
How to pack a parcel?
-
How to open pdf file?
-
How to open mp3 file?
-
How to open apk file?
-
How to check NECO result?
-
How to register NIN online?
-
How to vote on BBnaija 2021?
-
How to reprint JAMB slip?
-
How to track a package?
Trending “Where is” general
-
Where is Sunday Igboho now?
-
Where is White Money from?
-
Where is Burna Boy from?
-
Where is Nnamdi Kanu today?
-
Where is my location?
-
Where is Maldives located?
-
Where is Cuba located?
-
Where is Gaza?
-
Where is Michigan located?
-
Where can I download movies?