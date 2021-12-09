Pere, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan”, Who is Obi Cubana? – Google’s 2021 Top Searches in Nigeria

Google has released the results of its 2021 Year in Search, which highlight the most searched terms, topics, and questions by Nigerians in 2021. Google’s 2021 Year in Search highlights the moments, people, topics, events, and places that catch the world’s attention each year.

Nigerians utilized the internet to get answers and information about music, movies, TV shows, sports, food, celebrity personalities, pop culture, and lifestyle.

Top search terms such as Paralympics, Euro 2020, EPL, Chelsea F.C., and Champions League reflected the country’s unwavering enthusiasm for sports. Tiwa Savage, Destiny Etiko, and Romelu Lukaku top their respective categories, “Squid Game“, the world-famous Korean TV series, topped the list of trending movies and series.

Nigerians used Google to make sense of their world this year, from inquiries like ‘How to check JAMB result 2021?’ to search keywords like “(Sip) Alcohol” lyrics, ‘TB Joshua, and Pornstar martini cocktail recipe.

Here are the trending searches in 2021:

Top 10 trending searches

Paralympics

Euro 2020

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

TB Joshua

La Liga

EPL

Champions league

Tiwa Savage

Obi Cubana

Sound Sultan

Top trending people

Tiwa Savage

Obi Cubana

Sunday Igboho

Romelu Lukaku

Nnamdi Kanu

Elon Musk

Baba Ijesha

Omah Lay

Raphael Varane

Fabrizio Romano

Top trending musicians

Tiwa Savage

Omah Lay

Lil Nas X

Ruger

Ayra Starr

Buju

Bobby Shmurda

Seyi Shay

Chidinma Ekile

Naira Marley

Top lyrics

Alcohol lyrics

Bloody Samaritan lyrics

My Baby Bad My Baby Good lyrics

Peru lyrics

Ruger Bounce lyrics

Infinity lyrics

Cash App lyrics

Jowo lyrics

Big Thug Boys lyrics

Feeling lyrics

Top trending athletes

Romelu Lukaku

Raphael Varane

Christian Eriksen

Ben White

Earling Haaland

Xavi

Saul Niguez

Thomas Tuchel

Naomi Osaka

Jules Koundé

Top Nollywood Actors

Destiny Etiko

Zubby Michael

Pere

Tonto Dikeh

Iyabo Ojo

Olu Jacobs

Nafisa Abdullahi

Jim Iyke

Nancy Isime

Alex Ekubo

Top EPL teams

Chelsea F.C.

Manchester City F.C.

Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

Leicester City F.C.

Everton F.C.

West Ham United F.C.

Aston Villa F.C.

Newcastle United F.C.

Southampton F.C.

Leeds United

Top recipe

Pornstar martini cocktail recipe

Pancake recipe

Chocolate cake recipe

Puff puff recipe

Fried rice recipe

Egusi soup recipe

Oha soup recipe

Vanilla cake recipe

Ogbono soup recipe

Chinchin recipe

Trending Top devices

iPhone 13 Infinix Note 10 Infinix Hot 10 iPhone 12 pro max iPhone 13 pro max Tecno Camon 17 Samsung A12 Infinix Note 8 Infinix smart 5 Tecno spark 7

Trending 2021 loss

TB Joshua

Sound Sultan

Ada Jesus

DMX

Femi Osibona

Dare Adeboye

Rachel Oniga

Prince Philip

Yinka Odumakin

Sani Dangote

Trending movies and series

“Squid Game”

“Coming to America 2”

“Sex Life”

“Black Widow”

“Red Notice”

“Mortal Kombat”

“Army Of The Dead”

“Eternals”

“Shang Chi”

“The Harder They Fall”

Trending 2021 Songs

Naira Marley – “Coming”

Ayra Starr – “Bloody Samaritan”

Omah Lay – “Understand”

Naira Marley – “Koleyewon”

Kizz Daniel – “Lie”

Ladipoe feat. Buju – “Feeling”

Ruger – “Bounce”

Davido – “Jowo”

Wizkid – “Essence” (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Joeboy – “Alcohol”

Trending “Who is” general

Who is going to win the Champions League 2021?

Who is Obi Cubana?

Who is Ada Jesus?

Who is Sunday Igboho?

Who is the best player in the world?

Who is DMX?

Who is the President of America?

Who is the new chief of army staff?

Who is Abba Kyari?

Who is Cubana Chief Priest?

Trending “How to” general

How to check JAMB result 2021?

How to pack a parcel?

How to open pdf file?

How to open mp3 file?

How to open apk file?

How to check NECO result?

How to register NIN online?

How to vote on BBnaija 2021?

How to reprint JAMB slip?

How to track a package?

Trending “Where is” general