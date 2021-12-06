Simi, Liquorose, Osas Ighodaro, Ifedayo Agoro Nominated for 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Awards

Her Network has unveiled the official nominees for the 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year (HNWOTY) Awards as it returns to celebrate the fifth year of her annual award ceremony. Her Network Woman of the Year Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional women who have made a significant impact in their community, network or workplace.

This year, Her Network Woman of the Year continues to celebrate outstanding women who have persisted and thrived while making positive impact in their community, networks or workplace, despite the challenges and consequences of the Coronavirus global pandemic, which has changed the dynamics of our daily lives.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Thrive”, represents the strength and dedication these women have shown in making a difference over the last year, while the globe attempts to find a balance in the middle of all the chaos.

The founder, Nkem Onwudiwe speaking on the theme for this year, said “The last year and counting has shaken us to our core and challenged us to dig deeper and find meaning in and through our chosen field of work. The theme for this year “Thrive” is a reminder to me and every woman that my platform inspires, to continue to thrive regardless of the social or economic situation and regardless of the virus which keeps mutating and disrupting life as we know it.

The Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Ceremony and Networking Night is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 The nominees, selected from a large pool of outstanding women, represent various sectors and industries like Journalism, Healthcare, Education, Community Service and more.

The Nominees for the Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2021 are:

Start-UP

Ifedayo Agoro

Ibironke Yekinni

Bukky Asehinde

Mariam Lawani

Entertainment

Oluwabukunmi Oyebisi Adeaga-Ilori

Osas Ighodaro

Roseline Afije (Liquorose)

Simi

Education

Motunrayo Fatoke

Funmi Ilori

Adenike Akinsemolu

Healthcare

Tito Ovia

Vivian Nwakah

Toyin Ajayi

Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo

Advocacy

Roseline Adewuyi

Ruqoyah Ogunbiyi

Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi

Rinu Oduala

Future

Oluwadamilola Akintewe

Karimot Odebode

Peace Ayo

Blessing Akpan

Community Service

Timileyin Edwin

Chisom Ogbummuo

Dr Cassandra Akinde

Entrepreneurship

Jumoke Dada

Ada Osakwe

Sandra Aguebor

Damilola Muyiwa Olokesusi

Tech

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti

Eloho Omame

Solape Akinpelu

Inemesit Dike MCIArb

Journalism