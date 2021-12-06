Simi, Liquorose, Osas Ighodaro, Ifedayo Agoro Nominated for 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Awards

Connect with us

Her Network has unveiled the official nominees for the 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year (HNWOTY) Awards as it returns to celebrate the fifth year of her annual award ceremony. Her Network Woman of the Year Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional women who have made a significant impact in their community, network or workplace.

This year, Her Network Woman of the Year continues to celebrate outstanding women who have persisted and thrived while making positive impact in their community, networks or workplace, despite the challenges and consequences of the Coronavirus global pandemic, which has changed the dynamics of our daily lives.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Thrive”, represents the strength and dedication these women have shown in making a difference over the last year, while the globe attempts to find a balance in the middle of all the chaos.

The founder, Nkem Onwudiwe speaking on the theme for this year, said “The last year and counting has shaken us to our core and challenged us to dig deeper and find meaning in and through our chosen field of work. The theme for this year “Thrive” is a reminder to me and every woman that my platform inspires, to continue to thrive regardless of the social or economic situation and regardless of the virus which keeps mutating and disrupting life as we know it.

The Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Ceremony and Networking Night is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 The nominees, selected from a large pool of outstanding women, represent various sectors and industries like Journalism, Healthcare, Education, Community Service and more.

The Nominees for the Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2021 are:

Start-UP

  • Ifedayo Agoro
  • Ibironke Yekinni
  • Bukky Asehinde
  • Mariam Lawani

Entertainment

  • Oluwabukunmi Oyebisi Adeaga-Ilori
  • Osas Ighodaro
  • Roseline Afije (Liquorose)
  • Simi

Education

  • Motunrayo Fatoke
  • Funmi Ilori
  • Adenike Akinsemolu

Healthcare

  • Tito Ovia
  • Vivian Nwakah
  • Toyin Ajayi
  • Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo

Advocacy

  • Roseline Adewuyi
  • Ruqoyah Ogunbiyi
  • Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi
  • Rinu Oduala

Future

  • Oluwadamilola Akintewe
  • Karimot Odebode
  • Peace Ayo
  • Blessing Akpan

Community Service

  • Timileyin Edwin
  • Chisom Ogbummuo
  • Dr Cassandra Akinde

Entrepreneurship

  • Jumoke Dada
  • Ada Osakwe
  • Sandra Aguebor
  • Damilola Muyiwa Olokesusi

Tech

  • Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti
  • Eloho Omame
  • Solape Akinpelu
  • Inemesit Dike MCIArb

Journalism

  • Sandra Ezekwesili
  • Bilkisu Labaran
  • Adeola Fayehun
  • Kikelomo atanda-owo
