Hayat Kimya Nigeria gave Funke Akindele-Bello and Mo’Mums a Tour of its Facility in Ogun State

Hayat Kimya Nigeria, the producers of one of the leading diaper brands, MOLFIX, hosted its brand ambassador, Funke Akindele-Bello, Mo’Mums, members of the press and mummy influencers; Tuke Morgan, Fab Mum and Nazom’s corner for a facility tour on October 18th, 2021 held at the state of the art factory in Agbara, Ogun state.

The goal of the Facility tour was to deliver a deeper insight to provide intimate knowledge of the Molfix brand to the company’s brand ambassador & influencers and further give insight into the manufacturing processes and quality management to the general public.

In a welcome address by the Factory Manager, Sulaimon Rasak Atanda comments:

“We’re delighted to have you all at the Hayat Kimya Factory. At Hayat, we are always thinking of innovative ways to make our products delivered in it’s best form. In the process of the tour, we will go through some lines in our factory, the external processes and quality control room to see how Hayat Kimya produces quality assured diapers for the safety of every child”.

Sulaimon also mentioned that:

“With the intention of standing out from the crowd, raw materials in the factory must meet the standards of human, machine, quality control and good manufacturing service before being processed for consumption. He added, “The factory is run by Nigerians, locals to be precise in an effort to help the government curb the issue of unemployment in the society”.

The factory boasts of a state-of-the-art high technological microbiological lab that ensures the diapers are void of microorganisms that will affect the child with the conduction of ageing tests to ensure that the diapers can be stored in any kind of temperature or environmental condition without causing damage.

Funke Akindele-Bello, Brand Ambassador of Molfix Diapers in attendance commended the brand for being innovative and major support to mothers and babies, she added that the Molfix brand creates a different approach for the safety and quality of the products.

She contributed that the Hayat Kimya group has paved a way for youths in society by creating job opportunities.

The Sales Director, Motayo Latunji shared a deeper insight on the distribution and accessibility of Molfix Product. He contributed;

“Hayat Kimya Nigeria has a strong distribution network, and our sales team are spread across the 36 states of the country, we also ensure that our products are accessible to all economic class citizens, we believe this is a sole approach we use in creating value with our product”.

Motayo added that “it’s essential for us to offer affordable products and create shared value. Oftentimes, we evaluate all arms of our business to ensure that we provide our products at the best price without compromising our quality and standard”

According to the Head of Marketing, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Roseline Abaraonye;

“We are currently dominating the diaper market with our brands and Molfix is the market leader. As a company, we make constant research and understand the need for consumers to have freedom of choice and our focus remains to deliver consistent, high quality for our consumers to show the brand cares for babies and their Mums. We are on a Happiness movement journey with all our Mo’Mums and Mo’Babies. Despite all challenges and difficulties in the world and market, we believe in Nigeria, and we will continue to give the best diapers to Nigerian mothers and babies. We believe Nigerians deserves the best and we are committed to delivering the best to them”.

