RMD, Funke Akindele Bello, Mike Afolarin & Genoveva Umeh star in Netflix's Young Adult Series "Far From Home" | Exclusive Photos + Teaser

Chris Evans Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2022

Ije Awele Tells a Story of Abuse & Adoption | Watch Teaser

Allysyn, Elozonam, Sharon Ooja Spotted at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" African Premiere | See All The Looks

See Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o & the Stars at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Press Conference in Lagos

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira & the Stars are in Lagos for the African Premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

RMD, Osita Iheme, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chomzy, Doyin... Here's how the Stars Showed up for AMAA 2022

Here's the Full List of Winners at AMAA 2022

Watch Trailer for Showmax's "Flawsome" Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja & Enado Odigie

Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada, Deyemi Okanlawon Looked Regal at the "Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman" Premiere

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Netflix has announced the launch date of its first Nigerian young adult show titled “Far From Home”. Produced in partnership with Inkblot Productions, the five-part series concluded principal photography earlier this year and is primed for a December 16, 2022 global release.

“Far From Home” follows the story of Ishaya (Mike Afolarin), a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite. All the while, a huge  secret threatens Ishaya’s newfound status and, ultimately, his family’s safety.

The series is a Nigerian coming of age story set in three different worlds, and showcases how people of different socio-economic status can co-exist. It tells the age-old story of talent vs opportunity, where talent is evenly distributed but opportunity is not. Each of these worlds have their own story to tell and Ishaya shows all sides to us.

(L-R) Elma Mbadiwe and Mike Afolarin star as Carmen and Ishaya in the upcoming Netflix young adult series, Far From Home. (Photo Credit: Nora Awolowo / Netflix)

Watch the teaser below:

“Far From Home” blends an exciting ensemble of up-and-coming talents and established screen legends
and stars the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo, Funke Akindele Bello, Chioma Akpotha Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch, Ufuoma Mcdermott, as well as Deyemi Onkanlawon, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bucci Franklin, Linda Ejiofor, and Carol King.

(L-R) Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bimbo Akintola and Ufuoma Mcdermott. (Photo Credit: Nora Awolowo / Netflix)

(L-R) Reggie (Naste Jemide), Atlas (Olumide Oworu), Carmen (Elma Mbadiwe), Nnenna (Ruby Okezie); cast of Far From Home, debuting on December 16 on Netflix. (Photo Credit: Nora Awolowo / Netflix)

Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Olumide Oworu, Natse Jemide, Ruby P. Okezie, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Raymond Umenze, Tomi Ojo, and Moshood
Fattah are part of the vanguard of rising stars.

Speaking on the upcoming release, the co-creator of “Far From Home” and founder of Inkblot Productions Chinaza Onuzo says: “We’re excited to be partnering with Netflix to create this special show on a global scale for and about young Nigerians. Working with such an amazing cast and crew to tell this unique story about making your way in the world and chasing your dreams no matter your status in life is such a privilege and honor.”

Acclaimed Nigerian scriptwriter Dami Elebe served as the series’ head writer, with Nk’iru Njoku, Chiemeka Osuagwu, Jola Ayeye and Abosi Ogba as part of the writing team. Catherine Stewart, Kayode Kasum, and Kenneth Gyang served as directors, while Chinaza Onuzo, Erika Klopper, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola are executive producers.

Exclusive character portraits below:

Photo Credit: Nora Awolowo/Netflix

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

