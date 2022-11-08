RMD, Funke Akindele Bello, Mike Afolarin & Genoveva Umeh star in Netflix’s Young Adult Series “Far From Home” | Exclusive Photos + Teaser

Netflix has announced the launch date of its first Nigerian young adult show titled “Far From Home”. Produced in partnership with Inkblot Productions, the five-part series concluded principal photography earlier this year and is primed for a December 16, 2022 global release.

“Far From Home” follows the story of Ishaya (Mike Afolarin), a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite. All the while, a huge secret threatens Ishaya’s newfound status and, ultimately, his family’s safety.

The series is a Nigerian coming of age story set in three different worlds, and showcases how people of different socio-economic status can co-exist. It tells the age-old story of talent vs opportunity, where talent is evenly distributed but opportunity is not. Each of these worlds have their own story to tell and Ishaya shows all sides to us.

Watch the teaser below:

“Far From Home” blends an exciting ensemble of up-and-coming talents and established screen legends

and stars the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo, Funke Akindele Bello, Chioma Akpotha Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch, Ufuoma Mcdermott, as well as Deyemi Onkanlawon, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bucci Franklin, Linda Ejiofor, and Carol King.

Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Olumide Oworu, Natse Jemide, Ruby P. Okezie, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Raymond Umenze, Tomi Ojo, and Moshood

Fattah are part of the vanguard of rising stars.

Speaking on the upcoming release, the co-creator of “Far From Home” and founder of Inkblot Productions Chinaza Onuzo says: “We’re excited to be partnering with Netflix to create this special show on a global scale for and about young Nigerians. Working with such an amazing cast and crew to tell this unique story about making your way in the world and chasing your dreams no matter your status in life is such a privilege and honor.”

Acclaimed Nigerian scriptwriter Dami Elebe served as the series’ head writer, with Nk’iru Njoku, Chiemeka Osuagwu, Jola Ayeye and Abosi Ogba as part of the writing team. Catherine Stewart, Kayode Kasum, and Kenneth Gyang served as directors, while Chinaza Onuzo, Erika Klopper, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola are executive producers.

Exclusive character portraits below:

Photo Credit: Nora Awolowo/Netflix