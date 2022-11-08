Connect with us

Chris Evans Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2022

RMD, Funke Akindele Bello, Mike Afolarin & Genoveva Umeh star in Netflix's Young Adult Series "Far From Home" | Exclusive Photos + Teaser

Ije Awele Tells a Story of Abuse & Adoption | Watch Teaser

Allysyn, Elozonam, Sharon Ooja Spotted at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" African Premiere | See All The Looks

See Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o & the Stars at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Press Conference in Lagos

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira & the Stars are in Lagos for the African Premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

RMD, Osita Iheme, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chomzy, Doyin... Here's how the Stars Showed up for AMAA 2022

Here's the Full List of Winners at AMAA 2022

Watch Trailer for Showmax's "Flawsome" Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja & Enado Odigie

Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada, Deyemi Okanlawon Looked Regal at the "Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman" Premiere

It’s official! PEOPLE magazine has announced who the Sexiest Man Alive of 2022 is, and the title goes to actor Chris Evans.

The actor, who’s still adjusting to the new title, tells PEOPLE that his mom will be so happy: “She’s proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

In the cover story, Chris also shared that he’s trying to prioritise a healthy work-life balance and spending as much time as possible at home and with his family in Boston. “When it comes to seeking out the people I play, it’s more of an issue of where the movie shoots,” he says. “I’m too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months, and I’ve settled into a nicer phase where I’m just happy being at home.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

The eye candy best known for playing Captain America in Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise, as well as starring in Pixar’s “Lightyear” and Netflix’s “Gray Man,” to name a few, admits he’s ready to slow down in his career. “The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Michael B. Jordan was the sexiest man in 2020, Idris Elba won the title in 2018, and John Legend held the title in 2019.

