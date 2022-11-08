Chris Evans Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2022

It’s official! PEOPLE magazine has announced who the Sexiest Man Alive of 2022 is, and the title goes to actor Chris Evans.

The actor, who’s still adjusting to the new title, tells PEOPLE that his mom will be so happy: “She’s proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about.”

In the cover story, Chris also shared that he’s trying to prioritise a healthy work-life balance and spending as much time as possible at home and with his family in Boston. “When it comes to seeking out the people I play, it’s more of an issue of where the movie shoots,” he says. “I’m too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months, and I’ve settled into a nicer phase where I’m just happy being at home.”

The eye candy best known for playing Captain America in Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise, as well as starring in Pixar’s “Lightyear” and Netflix’s “Gray Man,” to name a few, admits he’s ready to slow down in his career. “The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”

