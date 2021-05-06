Internationally renowned Actor, Chris Evans, is now TECNO’s Global Brand Ambassador 👏🏽👏🏽

TECNO, a global premium smartphone brand, today announced its partnership with internationally renowned actor Chris Evans as its brand ambassador.

The partnership embodies much of TECNO’s brand philosophy ‘Stop at Nothing’ to inspire people to always keep ‘young at heart’ and never stop pursuing excellence.

Best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe series of films, the charismatic Chris Evans embodies many of the qualities that has been synonymous with TECNO, especially the essence of breaking every difficulty and doing it consistently to achieve final success.

Talking about the partnership with TECNO, Chris Evans said,

“I am really looking forward to this association with TECNO, a rising smartphone brand that always bears users’ demands in mind and never stops putting forth new technologies and innovations through its products for the consumers in emerging markets. In Hollywood, we also inspire people to continue breaking the boundaries and never stop striving for excellence. TECNO has manifested this spirit by its continuous expansion and global footprint in recent years, as well as its constantly upgraded product design and quality. It is really inspiring to be a partner with such a great brand that stops at nothing to encourage people in those markets to explore more possibilities.”

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile, said

“TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. The spirit of ceaselessly striving for excellence represented by Chris Evans in his career pursuit perfectly upholds TECNO’s brand motto ‘young at heart’ and the resolve to stop at nothing to achieve excellence in emerging markets globally. The Hollywood internationalization and elegant fashion temperament embodied by Chris Evans, also reflects TECNO’s constantly upgraded product design and qualities, which is increasingly elegant, energetic, durable and constantly pioneering. I firmly believe the association will bring us an opportunity to grow within our existing customer base and enable us to go further on the brand’s globalization.”

The partnership with Chris Evans is another milestone for TECNO after its association with Manchester City Football Club, and is part of TECNO’s global brand upgrading strategy, which aims to unlock the best of contemporary technologies in artistic designs, showcasing its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers through innovation, technological and artistic progression in the emerging markets worldwide.

Chris Evans will lead the virtual launch of the coming TECNO CAMON 17 on May 6th and will feature in TECNO’s brand campaigns in emerging markets.

