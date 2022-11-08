Uzoamaka Aniunoh on Why She Chose to Star in “Diiche”, Her Role & What to Expect from the Series

Connect with us

With her role in Showmax’s original limited series “Diiche,” Uzoamaka Aniunoh has shown again that she is up for challenging and thought-provoking roles.

The Nollywood actress and writer, who made her Nollywood debut in 2017 with “Rumour Has It,” starred in MTV Shuga and Nigeria’s first LGBTQ romantic film, “Ifé,” said that fans of the series should expect to question what they already know after watching “Diiche.”

She revealed that she chose to star in the series because of how well-written the script was. “My first reaction when I read the script was pure happiness. I loved the story and its originality. It was very close to home, and I really liked the spirituality angle. I find the diabolic twist very interesting. I also liked that I got to play an inspector, which is different from anything that I’ve done in the past.”

Due to how well the story was written, Uzoamaka, who plays the role of Inspector Ijeoma Anene, along with Efa Iwara, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Frank Konwea, Kalu Ikeagwu, and Gloria Anozie-Young, believes that the originality of the story would make the series fun for viewers.

“It has a spiritual angle that we’re sort of familiar with, especially in the East. We’ve had snippets of tales like this in the past, where somebody goes spiritual to achieve something they want. So, I think people are going to watch it and be like, “Oh, I like to see that on our screens,” brought to life by people who are deliberate about what they’re doing. They’re going to be fascinated by the story and its originality.”

The series, directed by James Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, and Ifeoma Chukwuogo, follows the story of an actress who becomes a prime suspect in a high-profile murder investigation over the death of Nnamdi, her fiancé (played by Daniel K. Daniel). As the story goes on, it turns out that her mother, Kessandu (played by Chinyere Wilfred), has known about a mystery for 30 years that has an unexpected ending.

Watch the full interview below:

All episodes of Diiche are currently available on Showmax.

