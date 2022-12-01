Netflix Releases Trailer For “Far From Home” | Watch

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its first Nigerian young adult show titled “Far From Home.”

Produced in partnership with Inkblot Productions, the five-part series concluded principal photography earlier this year and is primed for a December 16, 2022, global release.

Created by Chinaza Onuzo and Dami Elebe, with the latter serving as head writer, “Far From Home” follows the story of Ishaya, a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite. All the while, a huge secret threatens Ishaya’s newfound status and, ultimately, his family’s safety.

“Far From Home” blends an exciting ensemble of up-and-coming talents and established screen legends and stars the likes of Mike Afolarin, Genoveva Umeh, Natse Jemide, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Funke Akindele Bello, Chioma Akpotha Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch, Ufuoma Mcdermott, as well as Deyemi Onkanlawon, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bucci Franklin, Linda Ejiofor, and Carol King.

Watch the trailer below: