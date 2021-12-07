20 Photos that prove that Smirnoff NoKnowAddress was a Blast

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Smirnoff NoKnownAddress has officially flagged off Detty December with the largest official gathering of rascals SINCE 1864

Smirnoff NoKnownAddress took place at a Landmark Event Centre in Lagos on November 27th, 2021. The mystery event whose location was not revealed until a few hours has been tagged the largest gathering of rascals since 1864, attracting the ‘infamous’ bunch from all over Lagos.  Media personalities, influencers, and party lovers showed up to join Smirnoff on the road to infamy.

Smirnoff NoKnownAddress delivered a jail themed event to structure a fantasy world for guests to explore the Smirnoff brand; drawing on the glam, glory, and guts that underlie the inner rascal in everyone. The event featured mugshots-themed photo installations, a Trial room- which was a personality test in the form of a dual-choice infographic drawn across the floor to help guests discover their Smirnoff City Recipe, an onsite commissary with a Tattoo shop by Guilo Twist, a merchandise shop with the highly sort after Smirnoff City Recipes boxes and apparels.

Guests paired their Smirnoff City recipes with urban street food from pop-up shacks by Islander Grills, Korede Spaghetti and Onje. 

Smirnoff Nigeria’s Brand Ambassador, DJ Spinall, Falz, OmahLay, Joeboy, Ajebo Hustlers, DJ Anonymous, DJ Titanium, SIMSTHEDJ, DJ 4kerty who masqueraded as Unknown DJ, Loud Choir and DNMT thrilled guests with electrifying performances. Whilst Shody, MIA and Tolu Daniels kept the energy high and constant.

Some of the guests spotted include Kim Oprah, Derenle Edun, KieKie, Pearl Hart, Moet Abebe, Daala Oruwari, Somadina, among other rascals and accomplices of Smirnoff. 

Commenting on the event Marketing Manager Mainstream Spirits & RTS Guinness Nigeria, Uche Onwudiwe said: 

‘Smirnoff is a pacesetter not just as a brand but also with the consumer experiences it delivers. Smirnoff NoKnownAddress event is a leg of the Infamous Campaign that celebrates the chequered history of the brand, which further reinforces our role as cultural instigators and a signal to our consumers to depart from the ordinary and unleash the inner ‘rascal’ in them’

Also commenting on the same event, Senior Brand Manager Smirnoff, Abi Ipaye: 

‘‘Smirnoff NoKnownAddress is inspired by the unconventional path Smirnoff has chartered. From its humble roots in Russia to being resurrected in France, making its way across Europe, being at the forefront of the cocktail revolution in America.”

To keep up with the mystery, follow the conversation with #SmirnoffNoKnownAddress on social media.

18+. Enjoy Smirnoff responsibly.

Sponsored Content

