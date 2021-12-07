Connect with us

Advertisement

Events Features

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of "Christmas In A Box" - the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Events

Here's how it went down at Johnny Drille's Private concert with Johnnie Walker

Events

20 Photos that prove that Smirnoff NoKnowAddress was a Blast

Events Promotions

Hayat Kimya Nigeria gave Funke Akindele-Bello and Mo’Mums a Tour of its Facility in Ogun State

Events

Simi, Liquorose, Osas Ighodaro, Ifedayo Agoro Nominated for 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Awards

Events

Oby Ezekwesili, Ibukun Awosika to Speak at the 10th Edition of Business Day's Inspiring Woman Series | #BecauseSheDared

Events Music

Wizkid Won Best International Act & Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Savour the Trending Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Events Inspired

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi & Five other Nigerians attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Reading Marathon

Events

The Macallan and Bungalows hosted an Exclusive Food / Whisky Pairing Experience | See Photos

Events

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Since 2012, Christmas In A Box, organised by Slum2School Africa, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships for out-of-school children in remote communities across Nigeria, has been an annual event held in December to show love, spend time with children, and inspire them with gifts, games, and fun activities. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to donate gift items, which are wrapped in boxes and distributed to children in remote communities.

This year, Slum2School Africa is inviting all interested individuals and organizations to participate in the 10th Edition of Christmas in a Box, which aims to spread Christmas cheer to 10,000 children in 10 days.

This exciting and memorable event will bring smiles to the faces of children during the festive period, and you can participate by following the steps below:

  • Look for an empty shoe box, giant carton, or any box within your reach.
  • Put a maximum of 10 lovable gifts that can make a child’s Christmas memorable (Clothes, shoes, toys, educational materials, beverages, and so on).
  • Use beautiful/colorful wrapping sheets and seal them with a nice ribbon.
  • Write the content, age range, or sex of the child whose gift you’ve boxed.
  • Inform 10 or more of your friends to do the same.
  • Call/ WhatsApp 08142828750 for the nearest drop-off location.
  • Join ChristmasInABox tour to one or more communities (Starting 6th December 2021).

To learn more on how to partner, visit https://slum2school.org/christmasinabox. To donate towards CIAB 10.0, please visit https://slum2school.org/donate/

Related Topics:

Telling stories that matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

BN Prose: Yellow Roses by Titilayo Olurin

#JusticeForSylvester: Everyone Needs to Take a Strong Stand against Bullying. Everyone!

Mfonobong Inyang: The Menace of a Mephibosheth Mentality
css.php