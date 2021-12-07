Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Since 2012, Christmas In A Box, organised by Slum2School Africa, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships for out-of-school children in remote communities across Nigeria, has been an annual event held in December to show love, spend time with children, and inspire them with gifts, games, and fun activities. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to donate gift items, which are wrapped in boxes and distributed to children in remote communities.

This year, Slum2School Africa is inviting all interested individuals and organizations to participate in the 10th Edition of Christmas in a Box, which aims to spread Christmas cheer to 10,000 children in 10 days.

This exciting and memorable event will bring smiles to the faces of children during the festive period, and you can participate by following the steps below:

Look for an empty shoe box, giant carton, or any box within your reach.

Put a maximum of 10 lovable gifts that can make a child’s Christmas memorable (Clothes, shoes, toys, educational materials, beverages, and so on).

Use beautiful/colorful wrapping sheets and seal them with a nice ribbon.

Write the content, age range, or sex of the child whose gift you’ve boxed.

Inform 10 or more of your friends to do the same.

Call/ WhatsApp 08142828750 for the nearest drop-off location.

Join ChristmasInABox tour to one or more communities (Starting 6th December 2021).

To learn more on how to partner, visit https://slum2school.org/christmasinabox. To donate towards CIAB 10.0, please visit https://slum2school.org/donate/