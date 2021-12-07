Here’s how it went down at Johnny Drille’s Private concert with Johnnie Walker

Over the weekend, Johnnie Walker and Johnny Drille partnered to deliver the most wonderful outdoor experience for whisky lovers and lovers of good music. Hosted at Muri Okunola Park Victoria Island Lagos, fans of Johnnie Drille were treated to the finest of Johnnie Walker’s Highball cocktails as they immersed themselves in the live performances by the man of the hour.

This edition marked the third year since Johnny Drille began thrilling fans with live performances of his songs from his discography. He was also joined on stage by other industry friends including Ayra Starr, Magixx, Temi Lion, and veteran singer, Djinee.

Johnnie Walker is set to continue to provide guests with its signature highball cocktails at the Abuja edition of the concert on the 12th of December, 2021. You know the drill, Keep Walking.

Sponsored Content