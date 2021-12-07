Connect with us

Here's how it went down at Johnny Drille's Private concert with Johnnie Walker

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of "Christmas In A Box" - the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

20 Photos that prove that Smirnoff NoKnowAddress was a Blast

Hayat Kimya Nigeria gave Funke Akindele-Bello and Mo’Mums a Tour of its Facility in Ogun State

Simi, Liquorose, Osas Ighodaro, Ifedayo Agoro Nominated for 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Awards

Oby Ezekwesili, Ibukun Awosika to Speak at the 10th Edition of Business Day's Inspiring Woman Series | #BecauseSheDared

Wizkid Won Best International Act & Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards

#BNWeekInReview: Savour the Trending Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi & Five other Nigerians attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Reading Marathon

The Macallan and Bungalows hosted an Exclusive Food / Whisky Pairing Experience | See Photos

Over the weekend, Johnnie Walker and Johnny Drille partnered to deliver the most wonderful outdoor experience for whisky lovers and lovers of good music. Hosted at Muri Okunola Park Victoria Island Lagos, fans of Johnnie Drille were treated to the finest of Johnnie Walker’s Highball cocktails as they immersed themselves in the live performances by the man of the hour.

This edition marked the third year since Johnny Drille began thrilling fans with live performances of his songs from his discography. He was also joined on stage by other industry friends including Ayra Starr, Magixx, Temi Lion, and veteran singer, Djinee.

Johnnie Walker is set to continue to provide guests with its signature highball cocktails at the Abuja edition of the concert on the 12th of December, 2021. You know the drill, Keep Walking.

