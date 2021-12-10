Connect with us

Wizkid, Tems & Justin Bieber collaboration on “Essence” makes TIME ‘Best Songs for 2021’

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It is another win for a Wizkid, Tems and “Made In Lagos” album all put together. “Essence” the global hit single that has been topping charts since its release in 2020 was recently listed by Time as one of the Top Best Songs in 2021. Also on the list are Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, El Alfa, Olivia Rodrigo and Farruko

“Essence” is a song by Nigerian singer, Wizkid, who featured vocals from Tems. In August 2021, the video remix saw a collaboration with American superstar, Justin Bieber. The song is the 4th track from Wizkid’s fourth studio album, “Made in Lagos”. It was produced by P2J and Legendury Beatz.

On recognising the efforts in making “Essence”, Time shared that

“Wizkid’s sultry “Essence” was already a standout track on his 2020 album, Made in Lagos, thanks to a dulcet assist from fellow Nigerian artist Tems, but the Afrobeats star’s hit became ubiquitous in 2021 after he released a remix featuring Justin Bieber alongside Tems. The song’s seductive beat and lush vocals make it one of the most easy, luxurious sonic experiences of the year, an ode to longing, to lust, and yes, to love”

