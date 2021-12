“So Bad” by Simi and Joeboy is already showing signs of becoming a musical anthem for lovers of Afrobeats sounds and fans are happily jamming to it.

The audio on YouTube has over 800,000 views so far and with this latest visual, it can hit new heights. Production credit goes to Blaise Beatz on the song. The video is directed by Adasa Cookey,

Watch the official video to “So Bad” below: