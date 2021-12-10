Marriage, Career & Life Lessons – Omoni Oboli in Emotional Conversation #WithChude

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Actor and filmmaker Omoni Oboli joins Chude Jideonwo in the latest episode of #WithChude to have what the TV host describes as one of the most beautiful conversations he has had his year.

The duo talked about what it means to lose things that are very dear to you: from heart’s work to one’s own father. And then to be restored, even if you don’t recover what is lost. They also talked about her marriage, her career, and the most important lesson that her remarkable life has taught her.

Omoni and Chude bonded in the most sacred tears over seeing their fathers pass. “It was incredibly pure, incredibly powerful, and for me unforgettable,” Chude says.

“I have been counting down to the day that I can share this particular episode – and I really hope it blesses, touches and holds you the way it touched me and our entire crew on the day we had it”.

Watch the video below:

Watch the full episode on watch.withchude.com and listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com, or on Apple Premium.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

