Connect with us

Advertisement

Music Scoop

Seyi Shay returns with her sophomore album "Big Girl"

Music Scoop

New Music: DJ E-Kenny - Kilimanjaro

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch CKay’s Acoustic Performance of "Love Nwantiti" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"

BN TV Music

Wizkid & Tems' Performance of "Essence" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Reminds Us Why Fans Love the Song

BN TV Music Scoop

New Video: Simi feat. Joeboy - So Bad

Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tems & Justin Bieber collaboration on "Essence" makes TIME 'Best Songs for 2021'

Music

New Video: Naira Marley - First Time In America

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: TMP Offisial - Move Your Body

Music

New Music + Video: Mehcosa - Na You

Music

New Video: Falz feat. Bontle Smith & Sayfar - Oga

Music

Seyi Shay returns with her sophomore album “Big Girl”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Seyi Shay is bringing the year to a close with her 12-track album “Big Girl.” It’s been two years since her 2018 debut album “Seyi or Shey” was released, and it’s good to know that the wait is now over.

The sophomore project includes collaboration with Yemi Alade, Simi, Wande Coal, BackRoad Gee, and a few others. The task of producing most of the tracks went to A-list producers like Kel P, Spiritual-Vibes, Aikore Bruno, PD, Dr Amir, and a lot more.

Listen to the “Big Girl” album below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: We All Need To Uphold Human Rights in Nigeria

How African Women Leaders Powered Together for Progress at The Reykjavík Global Forum

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria
css.php