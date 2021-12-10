Seyi Shay returns with her sophomore album “Big Girl”

Seyi Shay is bringing the year to a close with her 12-track album “Big Girl.” It’s been two years since her 2018 debut album “Seyi or Shey” was released, and it’s good to know that the wait is now over.

The sophomore project includes collaboration with Yemi Alade, Simi, Wande Coal, BackRoad Gee, and a few others. The task of producing most of the tracks went to A-list producers like Kel P, Spiritual-Vibes, Aikore Bruno, PD, Dr Amir, and a lot more.

Listen to the “Big Girl” album below: