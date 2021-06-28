Voter’s Registration is Now Open: Here’s How to Check Your Status & Register to Vote

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) process. If you haven’t signed up yet, now is the time.

Elections are almost approaching, and your vote is the only way for you to be heard. Your vote does matter, and one vote can make all the difference in the world.

According to INEC, to be eligible to vote, an individual must be:

A Nigerian citizen.

You must be eighteen (18) years old and above.

Ordinarily resides, work in, or originate from the Local Government Area (LGA), Council, or ward covered by the Commission’s registration officers for voter registration.

Free from any incapacity to vote under any Nigerian law; Present himself/herself to the Commission’s registration officer for registration as a voter, and Must not be subject to any incapacity to vote under any Nigerian law.

How can you tell whether your registration is still valid? Go to cvr.inecnigeria.org and enter your name and date of birth in the appropriate fields. If your registration is still valid, your information will be shown, and if it is not, you will be notified.

If it’s not valid, then you have to register again.

If you haven’t already registered, here’s what you need to know: Get up as soon as possible. Make sure you eat properly or bring something to nibble on while you’re waiting to register. One thing is certain: the queue will be long, and you don’t want to stand in line on an empty stomach. You should bring a face mask, a face cap, a bottle of water, and other basic items to protect yourself from rain or the sun. Take along a power bank, a hand sanitiser (use it regularly). A small backpack to carry your supplies. You could also go along with a collapsable chair if you can’t stand for too long.