Voter’s Registration is Now Open: Here’s How to Check Your Status & Register to Vote
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) process. If you haven’t signed up yet, now is the time.
Elections are almost approaching, and your vote is the only way for you to be heard. Your vote does matter, and one vote can make all the difference in the world.
According to INEC, to be eligible to vote, an individual must be:
- A Nigerian citizen.
- You must be eighteen (18) years old and above.
- Ordinarily resides, work in, or originate from the Local Government Area (LGA), Council, or ward covered by the Commission’s registration officers for voter registration.
- Free from any incapacity to vote under any Nigerian law; Present himself/herself to the Commission’s registration officer for registration as a voter, and Must not be subject to any incapacity to vote under any Nigerian law.
How can you tell whether your registration is still valid? Go to cvr.inecnigeria.org and enter your name and date of birth in the appropriate fields. If your registration is still valid, your information will be shown, and if it is not, you will be notified.
If it’s not valid, then you have to register again.
If you haven’t already registered, here’s what you need to know:
Get up as soon as possible. Make sure you eat properly or bring something to nibble on while you’re waiting to register. One thing is certain: the queue will be long, and you don’t want to stand in line on an empty stomach.
You should bring a face mask, a face cap, a bottle of water, and other basic items to protect yourself from rain or the sun. Take along a power bank, a hand sanitiser (use it regularly). A small backpack to carry your supplies. You could also go along with a collapsable chair if you can’t stand for too long.
Carry along a document proving your identity and age. Your National Identity Card is enough, whether permanent or temporary. There’s also your government-issued birth certificate, driver’s license, and even your passport.
Click here to start the pre-registration process.
If you have your PVC but have moved locations, you can transfer your existing registration to your new location. Here’s what you will need to do. First of all, go to the nearest registration centre to you. National registration area centres may be located here, as can the INEC local government area office closest to you.
- Apply to INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state where you are currently residing through your Electoral Officer (EO). You’ll also be given a form to fill at the centre.
- Attach a photocopy of your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to the application and submit it at the centre closest to you
- If satisfied that you are currently resident in the area, the Resident Electoral Commissioner shall approve the application and direct that your details be transferred to your new location. Note: You must apply well before 60 days to the election. INEC may require evidence such as a Utility Bill for confirmation of your residency.
- You’ll pick up your new PVC at the centre you made the transfer application.
- You’ll be assigned to the nearest polling unit of your residence.
- You’d be issued with a new Permanent Voter’s Card at the registration centre where you’ll submit your application or at any other designated centre by the Commission and the previous one will be retrieved.
Get more information HERE.
Your vote is equivalent to your voice. It is the only way to ensure that anyone you choose to represent you actually represents you. From your councillor to your local government chairman to the president.
Beginning from today, ensure to get your Permanent Voters Card. It is really important.
You also have a responsibility to urge others to acquire their PVCs if they haven’t already, as long as they are above the age of 18. It is everyone’s obligation to lift Nigeria.
For further inquiries, you may email [email protected] or visit www.inecnigeria.org and call 0700-CALL-INEC (070022554632).