All You Need to Know about Infinix's superfast-charging concept Smartphone

Infinix today announced its first concept smartphone that pushes the boundaries of innovative technologies and creative aesthetics to drive the future of smartphone designs forward. The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 combines the first dual color-changing back cover and 160W fast charging technology, enhanced with 50W wireless charging, security protection mechanisms and new temperature control capabilities. Infinix is developing the next generation of accessible device features that consumers want, setting the tone for a new wave of commercially available smartphones.

“While many emerging features in the market today are expensive and unobtainable for the everyday consumer, Infinix is committed to offering consumers innovation at an attainable price,” shares Jessy Zhang, Senior R&D Manager of Infinix Mobility.

“Creating valuable technology is the driving force behind the Concept Phone 2021. With Infinix being one of the most popular smart device providers among young people in emerging markets, our smartphones redefine productivity and efficiency and are a gateway to the future of digital life.”

Infinix will continue to develop and refine the technology showcased in the Concept Phone, so it can be implemented in future Infinix devices.

Groundbreaking Innovations
The stunning Infinix Concept Phone 2021 combines electrochromic and electroluminescent technology to create the industry’s first dual color-changing back cover, using light as the medium and electric field as the process. When there is an incoming call, the back of the smartphone changes between silver gray and light blue. When charging, it will change color and flash in the middle of the device.

The concept phone uses ultra-thin, energy-saving and transparent solid electrochromic film (SECF) combined with an electroluminescence (EL) film. Infinix’s EL light emitting film opens the door for future developments with color changing smartphones that have never been seen before.

Seriously Fast Charging Speeds
To achieve 160W fast charging and 50W of wireless charging, Infinix integrates its Ultra Flash Charge (UFC) technology, Innovative Super Charge Pump, 60 security protection mechanisms and an 8C battery cell that enable the smartphone’s 4000mAh battery to be fully and safely charged in 10 minutes.

The Innovative Super Charge Pump is integrated with four high conversion charging chips that support high power conversion. This enables the smartphone to reach 98.6% charging conversion efficiency while avoiding overloading and overheating caused by large currents. Using 20 temperature sensors and intelligent control algorithms, The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 cleverly monitors the temperature while charging and adjusts the charging power to keep the smartphone under 40 °C/104°F. Infinix also collaborated with the world’s leading battery manufacturers to develop a new 8C battery cell that reduces more than 18% of internal resistance in comparison with a 6C battery and produces less heat.

Additionally, the added security protection is triggered during abnormal scenarios – such as high temperature, increased voltage, electromagnetic interference and more – to ensure the safety of the smartphone’s system.

The Screen of Screens
The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 improves the 6.67” AM-OLED display with the addition of an 88° limit radian that forms a perfect surface using 3D glass. Users are able to capture eye catching photographs with the phones’ intuitive AI-powered triple lens module comprising 64MP main lens, 120° ultra-wide angle lens and a telephoto lens that can achieve up to 60x digital zoom. The smartphone is also equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera for visually appealing selfies.

Other key features of the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 include:
A 64-bit octa-core processor with two performance core ARM Cortex-A76 and six power-efficient core Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2.05GHz and 2GHz respectively. One of the fastest GPUs, the ARM Mali-G76 MP4(-900 MHz). Memory storage of 128 GB and 8GB RAM.
Android™ 11: The Android™ 11 software integrated into the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 incorporates a new power button menu, communication features and a notification history to further streamline the smartphone experience.

For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/
Stay tuned to social media Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria & website updates for more information on the Infinix concept phone.

