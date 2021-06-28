Here’s How You Can Buy one get one FREE during Mastercard Burger Week

Connect with us

In an effort to support local restaurants, Mastercard is rolling-out Burger Week in Abuja and Lagos from 28 June until 8 July, enabling food enthusiasts to patronize their local dining outlets in these two cities.

The Participating Restaurants
Supporting local restaurants is paramount to boosting the local business landscape. For Burger Week, Mastercard has partnered with the likes of Pitstop, Slim Steakhouse, Sugarcane, 26 Diner, Azure Grill, Johnny Rockets and Gidi Burger.

Buy One, Get One Free!
Each of these restaurants will be running the ‘buy one get one free’ offer for patrons to get two burgers for the price of one, when purchasing their favorite burger.

10 Days of Fun Activities
Apart from encouraging Nigerians in Abuja and Lagos to visit their local restaurants and enjoy local cuisine, Burger Week also highlights the variety of gourmet burgers food enthusiast can enjoy. Consumers can look forward to a 10-day event filled with fun activities including a Burger Eating Competition and a Gourmet Burger Challenge.

All about the Burger Eating Competition
The burger eating competition is scheduled to take place on 3 July at Johnny Rockets, in their Abuja and Lagos outlets. Registration will be open to 10 people to see who can eat their biggest burger the fastest. Johnny Rockets will treat the winner to a scrumptious dinner for four people.

The Gourmet Burger Challenge
The Gourmet Burger Challenge will see three chefs engage around the topic of favorite burgers and ingredients, in addition to sharing tips for best burgers.

Mastercard supports local businesses
Ifeoma Dozie, Director Marketing and Communications, Mastercard Sub-Saharan Africa commented;

“Mastercard supports local businesses in various ways, not only because we recognize them as the backbone of so many regional economies, but also because keeping the local restaurant industry alive and thriving will contribute to the benefit of local communities. We encourage food enthusiasts and those who want to create memorable moments with family and friends to show their support.”

Mastercard encourages all Nigerians especially those who are passionate about good food, to be part of a movement that seeks to support local business, in particular restaurants.
#MastercardBurgerWeek #StartSomethingPriceless

