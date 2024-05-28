Connect with us

SuperSport Partner Venues Kick Off with Electrifying Lagos Launch

Trendsetter Alert: See Why Didi-Stone Olomide's Red Carpet Tunic is the Rave Right Now!

Africa Soft Power '24 Is Here: BellaNaija's Damilola Will Be in Kigali to Share All the Exciting Moments | May 28 - 31

Optiva Capital's Dr. Kimemia Champions Women's Empowerment at SheCan 5.0

Get Ready: Gordon's Playground is Back for Gin Lovers!

Relax and Recharge: Altclub by The Alternative Bank Opens at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2

Waste to Wonder: Ifunanya Dozie Dissects Textile Waste Management in New Campaign with The Ladymaker

Get ready for a Power-packed Experience with the Lagos Breakthrough Weekend this May!

Where Luxury Meets Nightlife: All You Need to Know About Club Red's Exclusive Events in Nigeria

If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro's Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

Published

3 hours ago

 on

SuperSport partnered with some of the hottest spots in Lagos to level up the sports viewing experience in Lagos with the epic launch of SuperSport Partner Venues! This past weekend, a few venues across the city transformed into hubs for sports fans, and let’s just say, the energy was off the charts!

Among the venues that participated in the SuperSport Partner Venues launch in Lagos, Nigeria, was the popular Johnny Rockets in Victoria Island. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and delicious American-style food, Johnny Rockets provided the perfect setting for sports fans to come together and enjoy the electric atmosphere of live sporting events.

“Imagine this: You’re surrounded by fellow fans, cheering on your team in a venue buzzing with excitement. That’s the SuperSport Partner Venues experience! It’s not just about watching the game on a big screen (although they have the best quality thanks to DSTV Business, by the way).

SuperSport Partner Venues is all about sports fans immersing themselves in an unforgettable atmosphere where they can truly connect with the game and fellow sports super fans.” – SuperSport Partner Nigeria.

” I am absolutely buzzing to launch SuperSport Partner Venues here in Nigeria! This event perfectly aligns with our core mission of elevating the sports viewing experience for our fans. SuperSport Partner Venues isn’t just about showing matches – it’s about creating vibrant hubs where fans can truly connect, celebrate, and immerse themselves in the electric atmosphere of the sport. We’ve been meticulous in selecting our partners, ensuring they share our vision and utilise DStv to its full potential.

This guarantees the highest quality broadcasts and an unrivalled viewing experience for every fan. SuperSport Partner Venues is poised to revolutionise how Nigerians enjoy sports, and I can’t wait to witness the incredible energy and excitement it ignites!” – Thandolwethu

Bakumeni, Senior Manager Commercial & Africa, SuperSport.

The SuperSport Partner Venues launch was a major win for SuperSport, selected venues and Lagos super fans. This program will revolutionise the way Lagosians experience sports.

Nigeria, get ready for more! SuperSport is just getting warmed up. Stay tuned for exciting news about even more SuperSport Partner Venues opening across the country, bringing the same electric atmosphere you love.

Follow the movement! Find the latest updates on Instagram (@SuperSportpartnerng), Twitter/X (@SSpartnerNG), the SuperSport Partner Venues website, or search for “SuperSport Partner Nigeria”.

Sponsored Content

