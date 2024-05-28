Connect with us

Trendsetter Alert: See Why Didi-Stone Olomide's Red Carpet Tunic is the Rave Right Now!

Get Your Summer Glow On With The Sunset Blush Trend | WATCH

If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro's Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

All You Need To Know About Nana Akua Addo's Futuristic Style for #AMVCA10

A Bridgerton Affair: 10 Fantastic Beauty Looks from the African Premiere of the 3rd Season

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Top 12 Looks from the African Premiere of Bridgerton S3 | Vote Your Fave

12 Stunning Beauty Looks from the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Met Gala 2024: See How Imaan Hammam Glowed Like the Sun in Custom Swarovski Ensemble | WATCH

Making The Shift: Thinking about Body Weight with Self-love & Better Understanding | WATCH

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 Looks Commanded Attention at the 10th AMVCA

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Congolese-French model Didi-Stone Olomide graced the red carpet at the just concluded 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, officially known as Festival de Cannes, in an angelic white wool gazar tunic by Stephane Rolland.

The striking haute couture creation featured beige braided leather and crystal embroidery meticulously woven throughout the gazar. It had a bold plunging neckline in front, a nod to Didi-Stone’s daring taste in fashion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

She paired the outfit with a lovely pixie cut and sultry latte makeup featuring gold shimmery eyeshadow, bold blushes, and glossy cocoa-lined lips.

Watch Didi-Stone in motion below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

Swipe through the carousel below to see more photos of Didi-Stone:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

Tunics may not have been a red carpet staple in recent times but they might be making their way up many girlies’ preferences with this look from Didi-Stone. Would you rock one?

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @didistone

Dress: @stephanerolland_paris

Makeup: @christelkbeauty

Jewellery: @boucheron

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

