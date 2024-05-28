Trendsetter Alert: See Why Didi-Stone Olomide’s Red Carpet Tunic is the Rave Right Now!

Congolese-French model Didi-Stone Olomide graced the red carpet at the just concluded 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, officially known as Festival de Cannes, in an angelic white wool gazar tunic by Stephane Rolland.

The striking haute couture creation featured beige braided leather and crystal embroidery meticulously woven throughout the gazar. It had a bold plunging neckline in front, a nod to Didi-Stone’s daring taste in fashion.

She paired the outfit with a lovely pixie cut and sultry latte makeup featuring gold shimmery eyeshadow, bold blushes, and glossy cocoa-lined lips.

Tunics may not have been a red carpet staple in recent times but they might be making their way up many girlies’ preferences with this look from Didi-Stone. Would you rock one?

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @didistone

Dress: @stephanerolland_paris

Makeup: @christelkbeauty

Jewellery: @boucheron

