Red Carpet Ready Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ukachukwu, Bloomed Like a Sunflower for #AMVCA10

MBGN World 2017 and Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 — Mitchel Ukachuwku graced Africa’s biggest red carpet event with poise and panache. At the 10th AMVCA, the doubly titled Nigerian beauty queen stepped out in an exquisite beaded yellow mermaid dress.

The dress featured a luxe lace base meticulously overlayed with layers of lush beads embellished in silhouette-flattering u-sequence at the top and its bottom flare overlayed with multi-layers of tulle. Mitchel rocked a soft dewy glam, simple low bun and a pair of complimentary earrings with her lovely dress.

She embodies the essence of springtime, draped in this resplendent yellow dress that flows like liquid sunshine, accentuating every curve with effortless grace. Her presence commands attention, drawing gazes like bees to honey, as she effortlessly captivates with her poise and allure. With each step, she paints a picture of elegance and confidence, leaving a trail of admiration in her wake. This dress is a statement of style, a celebration of femininity, and a testament to the timeless allure of beauty in bloom. — Designer, CURVES & STITCHES via Instagram

Watch Mitchel’s AMVCA10 hair and makeup come alive, hit the ▶ button below:

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @mitchel_ihezue

Creative director: @nzuberobert

Makeup: @diolsclassics

Hair: @liisignature

Fashion stylist: @curvesandstitches_

Dress: @curvesandstitches_

Photographer: @davidsignature3

