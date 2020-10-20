Enjoy live Football as UEFA Champions League comes back on DStv and GOtv SuperSport

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 1 action from the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League on the midweek of Tuesday 20th and Wednesday, 21st October 2020.

The pick of matches on Tuesday, October 20th is the meeting of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in the French capital, with the hosts desperate to avenge their controversial exit at the hands of the 2018-19 Champions League round of 16 at the hands of the Red Devils.

However, it’s been a tough start to the new season for PSG, and manager Tomas Tuchel says a lack of signings makes their chances of repeating last season UCL success – when they reached the final and narrowly lost to Bayern Munich – a tough task.

“We can’t speak about having the same objectives. Perhaps we can do it but we can’t ask for the same things from such a reduced squad when we will have to fight with teams like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid, who have all been very strong in the transfer market” said Tuchel.

“In a season like this, with players who will be playing a lot for their national teams, with the coronavirus, without a pre-season, with a schedule as we have, I am worried that we will pay the price in October, November, December, and January“.

Tuesday also sees heavyweights such as Juventus, Chelsea, Sevilla, Lazio, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona in action, while Wednesday, October 21st, is headlined by Bayern Munich opening the defense of their title with a home clash against Atletico Madrid.

The German side will look to African-born Canadian international Alphonso Davies to once again inspire with his pace and composure from the wingback position.

“Even though we won these trophies, we want more and more, and each time we step on the field we want to show that we are out there to play football and to win games. This is what we are doing and we are happy that we can win the trophies that we are winning,” said Davies after recently helping Bayern defeat Dortmund to claim the German Supercup.

Wednesday also features a potential thriller between Ajax and Liverpool in Amsterdam, with the Reds hoping to quell the threat of a young and hungry Dutch side which so impressed in this competition a couple of seasons back.

UEFA Champions League fixtures and broadcast details, October 20th-21st 2020

Tuesday, October 20th

5:55 pm: Zenit St Petersburg v Club Brugge – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

5:55 pm: Dynamo Kyiv v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League

8:00 pm: Chelsea v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

8:00 pm: Rennes v Krasnodar – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

8:00 pm: Lazio v Borussia Dortmund – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

8:00pm: Barcelona v Ferencvaros – LIVE on SuperSport Action

8:00 pm: Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League

8:00 pm: RB Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

Wednesday, October 21st

5:55 pm: RB Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moscow – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

5:55 pm: Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League

8:00 pm: Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

8:00 pm: Internazionale v Borussia Monchengladbach – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

8:00 pm: Manchester City v Porto – LIVE on SuperSport Action

8:00 pm: Olympiakos v Olympique Marseille – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

8:00 pm: Ajax v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League

8:00 pm: Midtjylland v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

