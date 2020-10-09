New Millionaires emerge in the Ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo in Kano

More customers on one of Nigeria’s most customer-friendly telecommunication company, 9mobile, are shoring up their business ventures with their winnings from the ongoing Mega Millions Promo. The three latest millionaires presented with their one million naira wining at 9mobile Experience Centre in Kano State include Ramila Shehu, Ekene Azubuike, and Florence Aaron. The 9mobile mega promo, designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, will also give out two smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Ekene Azubuike from Sabon Gari area in Kano has kept faith with the 9mobile brand since it commenced operations 12 years ago. He said, “I always recharge my 9mobile line every week with over two thousand naira for my business. So, when I got a call from 9mobile that I have won, I thought it was scammers on the prowl. Now I can confirm that the promo is real. I never thought I would win 1 million Naira. Things are tough in Nigeria now; so, I will invest the million back into my business. One million naira is not easy to come by, especially during this tough business climate”.

At the presentation ceremony, Florence Aaron, an indigene of Kaduna State, noted that she stuck to 9mobile because her previous network provider did not meet her communication needs. “I learned of the 9mobile Mega Millions Promo through text messages, social media, online platforms, TV, and radio programs. I never imagined I would win 1 million naira. I will use the money to reinforce the existing business I have. I appreciate 9mobile for this life-changing promo. It is real.”

The third million naira winner, Ramila Shehu, was elated when she received the one million naira Mega alert. “I never knew about the Mega Millions promo until I received an SMS from the 9mobile network that I have won 1 million Naira after recharging 1000 Naira. I never knew this kind of thing exists because I always assumed you have to know somebody before getting something like this. I will use my winning to shore up the operations of the charity organization I currently run“.

Speaking during the presentation event, the Manager of the 9mobile Experience Center in Kano, Abdulahi Ibrahim, stated that apart from the Mega Millions Promo, the telecommunication outfit is committed to delivering excellent services to customers. “Whenever 9mobile makes promises, it delivers. We have affordable internet services to help our customers communicate effectively. Our tariff plans are competitive and affordable. This promo is transparent, and customers have confidence in 9mobile because they receive their alerts instantly upon confirmation“.

To participate, “customers can recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize. A cumulative recharge of N10, 000 monthly over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10, 000,000 grand prize,” Abdulahi explained. “Participants can increase their chances of winning with rapid and frequent recharges. New customers will also get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime,” he submitted.

