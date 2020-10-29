COC Beauty School invites you to the Virtual Premiere of its Beauty & Lifestyle TV Show | Nov 1st

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on


Get a glass of whatever you like and join the celebration as COC Beauty School officially launches anticipated beauty and lifestyle TV show, COC Beauty Lab. The show aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty and will be dedicated to everything Skincare, Haircare, Makeup & Perfumery will debut on Sunday, the 1st of November 2020 on DStv and other platforms.

After the successful launch of COC Beauty magazine earlier in the year and also carving a niche for itself as Nigeria’s leading beauty school, COC is now venturing into television to expand its frontiers and further drive the conversation around creating a standard for the beauty and cosmetics industry in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The show will feature the latest product innovations helping with the highest standards of cosmetic approaches. Viewers can expect extraordinary and engaging content like makeovers, latest trends, fashion finds, tips and tricks, beauty transformation secrets, beauty on-the-go, and product formulation techniques that address the most daunting beauty challenges.

The show will be hosted by alumnae of COC Beauty School, Seun Olusina, and Violet Adeshina who have gone on to establish thriving beauty outfits focused on skincare formulation processes and providing custom-made skincare products for clients.
Certified cosmetologist & CEO of COC Beauty School Ayo Bassey who is the executive producer of the show disclosed that this new TV show is geared towards improving the beauty and cosmetics scenery in Nigeria. Adding that the show was prompted by the success of COC beauty content and the need to create a resource for beauty product enthusiasts to get the most trusted information.

The cosmetic product formulation industry is one that is fast-growing, yet overlooked. The COC Beauty show is also a platform to celebrate our beauty school graduates who are making great strides, putting the knowledge acquired to work with results to show. Most importantly, we plan to raise a standard for the beauty and cosmetics formulation industry.

To celebrate the show launch, COC is hosting a virtual premiere party, with goodies to be won by guests!
Details
Date: Sunday, November 1st, 2020
Time: 7 pm
RSVP: bit.ly/cocpremeire

COC Beauty Lab debuts this Sunday, November 1st, 2020, and will air every Sunday at 7 pm (WAT) on DSTV 262; StarTimes 116; GOtv 102 and Play 275.
Follow @cocbeautyschool on Instagram for updates

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

