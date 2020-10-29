BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

Come enjoy live music, spoken word, jazz night, game nights, and of course, sip & paint any day of the week at The Methapor

Date: Wednesday, October 28 – Friday, October 30, 2020.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 08187122351

2020 APF Conference: Driving a Decade of Change

Don’t miss 2020 APF Conference themed “Driving a Decade of Change”. The conference will focus on topical key issues around resetting Africa in the midst of the pandemic and galvanizing Africa’s growing youth population and focus on strategies for increased food security in Africa.

Date: Thursday, October 28 – Friday, October 30, 2020.

RSVP: HERE

Pinktober

Breast cancer has continued to affect the lives of many women in the World. Today more than ever, young women must cultivate the habit of going for screening. Hushd.ng has put up this initiative to offer free Cancer awareness and screening to women in Lagos. Whether you are dedicating your digital ribbon to your loved ones, a co-worker or for yourself, Join Hushd.ng for a free breast and cervical cancer screening this weekend.

Date: Friday, October 30 – Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Time: 9 AM

Venue: 10 Asenuga street, off Opebi link bridge, Opebi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Akada 2020 At Home

Are trying to get your children to love reading? Are you interested in creating quality literature content for children? Would like to know how to raise emotionally intelligent and money-wise children? It’s best you do not miss Akada Children’s Book Festival. The kids will get to enjoy book chats, workshops, author-led readings, giggle box, happy tunes and other intriguing and fun moments.

Date: Friday, October 30 – Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Time: 8 AM.

RSVP: HERE

Don’t Get Shot (A Paintballing Session)

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki (exact location to be disclosed upon reservation)

RSVP: [email protected] OR 08143207147

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Capital Bar terrace, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

RSVP: artsplashstudio OR 09099449754

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Brass & Copper, No 1, OlubunmiOwa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: artsplashstudio OR 09099449754

COC Beauty School Virtual Premiere of Beauty & Lifestyle TV Show

Get a glass of whatever you like and join the celebration as COC Beauty School officially launches anticipated beauty and lifestyle TV show, COC Beauty Lab. The show aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty and will be dedicated to everything Skincare, Haircare, Makeup and Perfumery. To celebrate the show launch, COC is hosting a virtual premiere party, with goodies to be won by guests!

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Let’s Go Kayaking

Come escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet with fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE