360 Woman Africa set to hold its 4th Annual Conference (1st Virtual Edition) | October 31st, 2020

With the understanding that nothing can change by fighting existing realities but instead by building new models that make old ways obsolete. This will be requiring a certain level of redesigning and reframing for the future. This and many more will be the focus of 360 Woman Africa 4th Annual Virtual Conference on October 31st, 2020.

The conference takes place every year. The conference has been mentioned as one of the key events bringing together women between the ages of 22-55 in corporate Nigeria and entrepreneurs all over Nigeria and beyond. The 360 Woman Africa 4th Annual Conference theme “Yes You Can: ReDesign The Future”.

The event features practical sessions strategically curated to equip women with winning strategies and tested models to take one the new normal that we currently live in (Post COVID-19), explore new leadership and business skill for an emerging economy as well as learn ways to sustain and thrive career-wise in today’s fast-paced world. Topics that speak to existing situations will be discussed. Delegates will learn how to future proof business and career, discover how to build and leverage relations to win, how to overcome imposter syndrome, cracking gender codes, and building resilience from inside out.

This year’s Annual conference keynote will be delivered by Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (GMD, Rainoil) and Tara Fela-Durotoye (CEO, House of Tara Intl).

