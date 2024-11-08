The Blueprint of How: Mfon Ekpo Addresses Economic Challenges in the 31st Edition of The Award-Winning Conference

The Blueprint of How Conference, hosted by renowned leadership expert and development strategist, Mfon Ekpo, is set to return to Abuja for its 8th Year edition, from November 14th to 17th, 2024 in the Federal Capital Territory.

This transformative seminar empowers individuals with the tools to turn their ideas into impactful, sustainable ventures that drive economic and social change.

Since its launch in 2016, the Blueprint of How has been a beacon of empowerment for both men and women across Africa. Convened 30 times over the past 7 years, This 8th-year edition promises a dynamic mix of immersive sessions, high-level discussions, and personalized coaching under the leadership of Mfon Ekpo, CEO of The Discovery Centre and founding partner of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team.

Participants will engage in deep learning experiences centred on leadership, change management, producing innovation from economic chaos, and human-centred design thinking, specifically tailored to address local challenges with global insights.

Key Highlights of the Conference Include:

VIP Session: On November 14th, a closed-door VIP session will be held with the Group Managing Director of Rainoil – Sir Gabriel Ogbechie (OON), Nigerian Billionaire businessman, philanthropist and Vanguard’s Businessman of the Year 2023 who founded the Rainoil Group, one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil and gas companies.

Commenting on the event, Mfon Ekpo said, “The Blueprint of How is more than a conference — it is a movement to empower individuals with clarity, direction, and actionable plans needed to create sustainable, impact-driven ventures. Currently ranked the 15th largest crude oil producer in the world, Nigeria and its various producing sectors should be categorized by a diversity of players with significant investments, infrastructure and products that drive the economy and the social welfare of its citizenry. But that expectation is still unrealized with the country facing its highest inflation rate since 1996, intensifying a general sense of frustration and despair. Now, more than at any other time in our history, we need to find innovative ways to create wealth. Therefore, to respond to these issues and empower people to produce innovative wealth capable of triumphing over prevalent economic indices, the 8th Year edition of The Blueprint of How is themed – “The Money Edition”.

Recognized for its significant contribution to social impact, Mfon Ekpo and the Blueprint of How seminar was shortlisted by the UK’s British Council Alumni Awards for its work in Nigeria. These awards honour international leaders making significant contributions to their communities, industries, and countries.

This 4-day Conference is expected to attract participants, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from across Africa and beyond. Now in its 31st instalment and its 8th year, The Blueprint of How has inspired over 2,700 participants from 76 cities across three continents, making it a truly international seminar.

For more information and to secure a spot, visit The Discovery Centre or contact +234 706 761 9133 or [email protected].

About Mfon Ekpo:

Mfon Ekpo is an award-winning development strategist, maritime lawyer, and international speaker who has delivered keynote addresses at prestigious institutions such as Oxford, Yale, and Harvard. She has mentored on the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme and served as a global advisor on leadership and social impact initiatives.

