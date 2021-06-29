Connect with us

CÎROC Summer House's debut in Lagos was EVERYTHING

Here's How You Can Buy one get one FREE during Mastercard Burger Week

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2021 BET Awards

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with All that Happened This Week Right Here

You're Invited to SUPER SUNDAY with Dr Tony Rapu at This Present House | 27th June 2021

It's Still Happening! Eat Drink Lagos X Martini Makes It a Summer to Remember with Lagos Burger Week

Your Look inside the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball Hangout in Abuja

Mummy Summit Digital is coming up on Saturday the 26th of June!

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James' Milan Fashion Week collection

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

2 hours ago

This weekend fashion and entertainment’s elite kicked off summer at CÎROC Summer House, the first in a series of day parties offering guests the taste of summer.

The party signalled the return of uber-hip celebrations. Cîroc Summer House silky attired attendees were pampered with a cosy on-site masseuse and a lovely glam bar complete with mani-pedi sessions; while enjoying Ciroc-infused cotton candies and lollies at the beach front.

It was an opportunity for old friends to reconnect and new connections made. The event featured summer-themed photo installations, carefully curated gourmet meals from Kewa’s Kitchen and Ile Eros, and summer-inspired Cîroc infused cocktails.

DJ Crowd Kontroller, DJ Lambo, DJ Kaywise, VDJ Mobi and Do2dtun thrilled guests with electrifying performances. Some of the guests spotted include Banky W, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Orezi, Sophie Alakija, Tec and Ghost of Show Dem Camp, Loose Kaynon, Lynxxx, Denola Grey, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Frodd, Diane Russet, Samuel and Bisola Otigba, Daala Oruwari among other trend setting celebrities.

Adebayo Oke-Lawal (Orange Culture), Jennifer Oseh (Lady Vhodka) and Denola Grey at Ciroc Summer House

Superstar DJ Lambo at the Ciroc Summer House

Turn Table Phenomenon – DJ Kaywise at Ciroc Summer House

Renowned singer and label boss – Banky W at Ciroc Summer House

DJ Crowd Kontroller at Ciroc Summer House

Speaking at the event – Ifeoma Agu, Marketing Manager Premium Spirits & Reserve Brands – Guinness Nigeria stated that

“Ciroc is always seeking to immerse consumers in new, dynamic, fun, and luxurious celebratory experiences that reinforces the brand’s leading position as the No. 1 luxury vodka brand in Nigeria with exciting range of flavours that complement the summer vibes in a way only Ciroc can do.”

Also commenting on the experience, Abi Ipaye, Brand Manager Reserve Brands, Guinness Nigeria, stated that

“CÎROC is renowned for its playfully disruptive take on the vodka industry bringing unmatched excitement and challenging industry norms. Our tropical climate provides the opportunity to celebrate summer throughout the year and we have an array of summer inspired CÎROC flavours to keep the summer vibes going. The flavor portfolio includes Cîroc Red Berry, Cîroc Coconut, Cîroc Peach and Cîroc Pineapple.”

To keep up with Cîroc ultra-premium party experiences, follow the conversation with #CirocSummerHouse on social media.
18+. Enjoy Cîroc responsibly.
Sponsored Content

