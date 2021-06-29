Connect with us

Events

Diatom Impact presents HEART Initiative’s Sister Circle – A Free Group Therapy Session

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Diatom Impact presents HEART Initiative’s Sister Circle – a group therapy session hosted by experienced therapists and psychologists. Sister Circle is a free resource & safe space where survivors of abuse can express themselves, be heard, and receive help.

Date: Starting Wednesday 30th June 2021
Time: 5:00-6:00 pm
Location: Zoom
(To ensure the safety of our participants, only vetted attendees will receive the zoom link)

The HEART Initiative is created by Diatom Impact to provide direct assistance to women seeking refuge from gender-based violence. Diatom impact will commit N100 million to support 100 selected women across Nigeria for 1 year.

We will cover the costs associated with gaining full independence, including relocation of the survivor and children, job placement, skill development, legal fees and school fees.
Our experienced therapists are here for you, come with an open heart and open mind.

The Diatom Impact Heart Initiative Sister’s Circle is open to survivors of abuse every Wednesday on Zoom. Apply via https://bit.ly/3iN1Zry to register.

Follow @diatomimpact on Instagram

