See How Morrinah Egharevba Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look 7 Days a Week
Fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger Morrinah Egharevba is our muse for this week’s style inspiration. The fashionista’s sartorial choices consist of eye-catching and unique basics.
This Liberian beauty has an affinity for fun accessories, most especially peplum belts and vibrant shoes, which she styles with a variety of outfits that come out looking extra stylish. From floral prints to denim and summer dresses, Morrinah is one super chic #BellaStylista.
For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.
Monday:
Start the week in a white trouser suit and vibrant heels, and you’ll have yourself one unbeatable outfit.
Tuesday:
Opt for a vibrant suit with minimal yet striking jewellery to make a lasting impression.
Wednesday:
On Wednesdays, we wear pink.
Thursday:
You can’t go wrong in a chic leather on blazer combo for Thursday happy hour cocktails.
Friday:
It’s the end of the week, step out in a stylish denim look.
Saturday:
Head out in style with a chic set and a peplum belt that will synch in the waist and create a standout look.
Sunday:
Sunday hangouts call for chic dresses.