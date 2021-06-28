Connect with us

See How Morrinah Egharevba Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look 7 Days a Week

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Bonang Matheba, Nana Akua Addo, Sika Osei & More

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2021 BET Awards

Elsa Majimbo looks Fantastic on the latest GQ South Africa's Cover

Ashwaaq Fidar Is Actually A Gold Mine Of Modest Outfit Ideas

Chibuogu Is All The Inspiration You Need For Fabulous Plus-Size Style

Martell recognises the audacity to be bold with Tokyo James' Milan Fashion Week collection

See How Style Stars Rocked Colour Combos This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 151

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Ensembles: Issue 80

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Nengi Hampson, Julitha Kabete, Dorathy Bachor & More

See How Morrinah Egharevba Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look 7 Days a Week

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger Morrinah Egharevba is our muse for this week’s style inspiration. The fashionista’s sartorial choices consist of eye-catching and unique basics.

This Liberian beauty has an affinity for fun accessories, most especially peplum belts and vibrant shoes, which she styles with a variety of outfits that come out looking extra stylish. From floral prints to denim and summer dresses, Morrinah is one super chic #BellaStylista.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

Start the week in a white trouser suit and vibrant heels, and you’ll have yourself one unbeatable outfit.

Tuesday:

Opt for a vibrant suit with minimal yet striking jewellery to make a lasting impression.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, we wear pink.

Thursday:

You can’t go wrong in a chic leather on blazer combo for Thursday happy hour cocktails.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, step out in a stylish denim look.

Saturday:

Head out in style with a chic set and a peplum belt that will synch in the waist and create a standout look.

Sunday:

Sunday hangouts call for chic dresses.

