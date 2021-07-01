“11 Years After, We Are Still Here” – Sammie & Ozy Okposo Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Gospel minister Sammie Okposo is celebrating his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Ozy Okposo and he has shared cute photos and lovely words to mark the event.

Captioning the photos, the singer wrote:

It was July 1st 11 years ago, I married my wife for life, I found favour.

11 years after, we are still here, still in love, still crazy about each other. God has kept us

Happy 11th wedding anniversary to us. 11 years locked in forever to go By Gods grace.

I love you forever my Queen @ozyokposo

Ozy also had an anniversary message for her husband which she posted along other photos on Instagram saying:

Happy anniversary to us 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💓💓💓

Thanks for your trust, love, partnership, tolerance, care, your very long prayers and preaching 🙄, support, friendship, laughing at your jokes, snuggling on the couch and enjoying your love as I have done in the past 11 years and counting…

Thanks for always making me feel special. Thank you husband, for being my personal bank, kindly note that your client loves you sincerely. 😁😍

Cheers baby 😘 🥂 to many more blissful, joyful, graceful and blessful years ahead in Jesus Christ name Amen .

Love you scatter @sammieokposo Dim oma, my king, my priest, my lover ❤️❤️❤️

Photo Credit: @sammieokposo