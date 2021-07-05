BBNaija’s Neo Wrapped Up His Birthday with a Benz & Cash Gift from His Fans

One thing we know about BBNaija housemates’ fanbase is that they go all out for their fave, and Neo‘s fans are no different.

Neo Akpofure joins a long list of reality TV stars who have received cars as birthday gifts. He wrapped up his birthday last week by receiving a Mercedes Benz from his fans.

N2M was also given to the reality TV star, who recently turned 27. He was seen collecting gifts from his fans in a video post on his official fan Instagram page.

Watch the video below to see how it went down: