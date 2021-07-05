Connect with us

#BBNaija's Neo Wrapped Up His Birthday with a Benz & Cash Gift from His Fans

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

A Career in Nollywood is Calling! Apply for the MTF Academy Today - Deadline is 16 July 2021

The #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion Show Wrapped Up on a Positive Note Last Night!

Jamiu is Finally Revealing his True Self! Watch Episode 5 of "My Name of A-Zed" Season 2

Watch OAPs Mayowa Mula & Nadine Audifferen team up on this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Prince & Neo had Another "Back and Forth" in the 11th Episode of #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion Show

Frances means Business with Kuuku in Episode 7 of Red TV's "Public Figure"

This Short Film "The Switch" starring Tobi Bakre & Mory Coco perfectly describes 'Sweet to Sour'

Watch Episode 2 (Recognition) of Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It" Season 3

Published

4 hours ago

 on

One thing we know about BBNaija housemates’ fanbase is that they go all out for their fave, and Neo‘s fans are no different.

Neo Akpofure joins a long list of reality TV stars who have received cars as birthday gifts. He wrapped up his birthday last week by receiving a Mercedes Benz from his fans.

N2M was also given to the reality TV star, who recently turned 27. He was seen collecting gifts from his fans in a video post on his official fan Instagram page.

Watch the video below to see how it went down:

