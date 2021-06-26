She’s Here! Adanna & David’s welcome their Baby Girl + You Also Get to See the Birth Process

Lifestyle and relationship vloggers Adanna and David, have welcomed their baby girl.

They made the announcement on their joint Instagram page saying:

She’s here 🥺 Our little Ada 💞 21/06/21

She’s filled our hearts & home with love and the boys are in awe of her 🥰

To watch our full birth vlog, click on the link in my bio 😉

THANK YOU for all the lovely messages so far, we appreciate you 🌹😌🙏🏾