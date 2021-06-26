BN TV
She’s Here! Adanna & David’s welcome their Baby Girl + You Also Get to See the Birth Process
Lifestyle and relationship vloggers Adanna and David, have welcomed their baby girl.
They made the announcement on their joint Instagram page saying:
She’s here 🥺 Our little Ada 💞 21/06/21
She’s filled our hearts & home with love and the boys are in awe of her 🥰
To watch our full birth vlog, click on the link in my bio 😉
THANK YOU for all the lovely messages so far, we appreciate you 🌹😌🙏🏾
Watch the arrival of their baby in this emotional birth vlog and the gender reveal: