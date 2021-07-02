Connect with us

DSS reportedly declares Sunday Igboho Wanted

2 hours ago

After escaping arrest during a search on his house in Oyo state, the Department of State Services (DSS) has initiated a manhunt for Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, The Cable reports.

DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya said the security agency discovered illegal guns and ammunition from Igboho’s home, including seven AK-47 rifles. The state services displayed 13 of the activist’s supporters, who were accused of attacking DSS officers during the operation on Thursday morning.

He had planned to hold a rally in Lagos on Saturday to advance his separatist aims – he has been pushing for the formation of a “Yoruba Nation” – before his home was searched.

During a gunfight between the DSS and Igboho’s supporters, Afunanya said, two persons were killed by DSS agents at Igboho’s home.

According to him, the raid was prompted by intelligence that the youth leader “had stockpiled arms in the place.” As the crew approached the residence, nine men, believed to be Igboho’s guards, opened fire on them. Afunanya said six of them were equipped with AK-47 rifles and three more with pump-action rifles.

In the course of the exchange, two of Igboho’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested. Only one operative who was shot by the assailants on his right hand sustained injury. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable.

The DSS team then investigated the residence and discovered weapons, ammunition, charms, foreign currency notes, and computers, among other things.

Sunday Igboho and his group, in the guise of campaign for self-determination, have become well-armed and determined to undermine public order. The arrests and seizures are, no doubt, a confirmation of a grand plan by Igboho and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian state.

The gun duel, which lasted for an hour, offered Igboho the chance to escape. Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a., Sunday Igboho, is now on the run. Igboho may run as far as he can. He may hide as long as he wants.

He might have attacked security operatives as his strength carried him, but this will be the end of his shenanigans. Soon, he will not have a hiding place. His strength will sure fail him, and the law will catch up with him. The law may be slow. But it will be steady.

Consequently, Adeyemo or Igboho is advised to turn himself in to the nearest security agency. Those cheering and eulogising him may appeal to or advise him to do the needful. He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law. Meanwhile, those arrested will be charged accordingly.

Photo Credit: sunday_igboho1

